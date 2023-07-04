Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s ethylene vinyl acetate market forecast, the ethylene vinyl acetate market size is predicted to reach a value of $11.08 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 6.8 percent through the forecast period.

The growth in the global ethylene vinyl acetate industry is due to the rise in demand from the packaging industry. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest ethylene vinyl acetate market share. Major ethylene vinyl acetate market companies include ExxonMobil Corporation, Dow Inc., Saudi International Petrochemical Company, Formosa Plastics Corporation, Hanwha Total Petrochemical Co. Ltd.

Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Market Segments
●By Type: Very Low Density Ethylene Vinyl Acetate, Low Density Ethylene Vinyl Acetate, Medium Density Ethylene Vinyl Acetate, and High Density Ethylene Vinyl Acetate
●By Application: Film, Foam, Hot Melt Adhesives, Wire and Cable, Extrusion Casting, Solar Cell Encapsulation, Other Applications
●By End-Use Industry: Footwear and Foams, Packaging, Agriculture, Photovoltaic panels, Pharmaceuticals, Other End Users
●By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Ethylene-Vinyl Acetate (EVA) is an elastomeric copolymer of ethylene and vinyl acetate used to produce rubber-like materials. Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA) is an elastomeric polymer that provides durability, crack resistance, and flexibility to certain materials. It is an ethylene-vinyl acetate copolymer with a vinyl acetate concentration ranging from 10% to 40%. EVA has improved stress crack resistance and can maintain flexibility without the use of plasticizers throughout a wide temperature range of 60 °C to 150 °C.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Market Trends And Strategies
4. Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Market Size And Growth
……
27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix

