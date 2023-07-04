Global Essential Oils Market Is Projected To Grow At A 14% Rate Through The Forecast Period
The Business Research Company’s Essential Oils Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Essential Oils Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers essential oil market analysis and every facet of the essential oils market research. As per TBRC’s essential oils market forecast, the essential oils market size is predicted to reach a value of $25.93 billion in 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 14.3% through the forecast period.
The growing spa industry across the globe is expected to propel the growth of the market. North America is expected to hold the largest essential oils market share. Major players in the essential oils market include Givaudan SA, Young Living Essential Oils, The Lebermuth Company Inc., Symrise, Essential Oils of New Zealand, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc., Robertet SA, BIOLANDES SAS, Cargill Inc., DuPont, Koninklijke DSM N.V., dôTERRA International LLC, Sensient Technologies Corporation, Firmenich SA, Mane.
Essential Oils Market Segments
1) By Type: Orange Oil, Lemon Oil, Lime Oil, Peppermint Oil, Cornmint Oil, Citronella Oil, Spearmint Oil, Geranium Oil, Clove Leaf Oil, Eucalyptus Oil
2) By Method of Extraction: Distillation, Carbon Dioxide Extraction, Cold Press Extraction, Solvent Extraction, Other Method Of Extraction
3) By Application: Food & Beverage, Aromatherapy, Cosmetics & Toiletries, Pharmaceuticals, Cleaning & Home Care, Animal Feed, Fragrances
This type of oil refers to the oils as concentrated plant extracts that retain the natural flavor, essence, and smell of their source. These types of oils are mainly used in aromatherapy.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Market Trends And Strategies
4. Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Essential Oils Market Growth
……
27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
