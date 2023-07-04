Global Ultra-low Temperature (ULT) Freezers Market (Pre & Post COVID-19 Impact Analysis); Report by AMI
Global Ultra-low Temperature (ULT) Freezers Market to Witness CAGR of 4.91% from 2023 to 2031HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, July 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest study of Absolute Market Insights on "Global Ultra-low Temperature (ULT) Freezers Market Size Report, Forecasts to 2031 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Type, Capacity, Application, Distribution Channel, End Users" the market was worth from US$ 563.49 Million in 2022; it is estimated to record a CAGR of 4.91% from 2023 to 2031.
Global Ultra-low Temperature (ULT) Freezers Market Synopsis
Laboratories utilize ultra-low temperature freezers (ULT) to store things like medications, enzymes, biological materials, tissue samples, etc. The low temperature, which is maintained between -30° and -40° Fahrenheit, is perfect for keeping perishable delicate goods safe. Nowadays, they are important for maintaining public health and are used to store the COVID-19 vaccine. In laboratories that work with and examine a range of biospecimens and enzymes, freezers are crucial. In addition to being trustworthy for keeping delicate materials, ultra-low temperature freezers also offer benefits like energy saving, noise reduction, and many other similar aspects that have an influence on the normal laboratory workflow and operational costs. High performance, ultra-low temperature (ULT) freezers are a crucial piece of lab equipment because they consistently maintain and store priceless biological samples for lengthy periods of time in industrial, clinical, and research settings all over the world. As a result, it is crucial to safeguard the integrity of samples, which may be done by combining quick temperature recovery, temperature stability, and operational effectiveness in a productive and comfortable lab setting.
Global Ultra-low Temperature (ULT) Freezers Market Growth Drivers:
• Highly Energy Efficient: Formerly, excessive power consumption was a barrier, but modern technology has made ULT freezers remarkably energy-efficient. As a result, consumers save money on their energy expenses. Innovative low temperature freezers are now readily available due to worries about carbon footprint. These freezers employ liquid nitrogen, which has a long liquid retention time for chilling. As there is no compressor utilized in this situation, the energy consumption is very low, which might increase return on investment. ULT freezers thus offer a sustainable solution for storing valuable biological samples while minimizing their environmental impact and operating costs.
• Low Sound and Temperature Control: Several contemporary ULT freezers are now built with sound-dampening technology that doesn't prevent access to HVAC systems. Professionals may still fully utilize the freezer without any additional noise or work-related interruptions. Moreover modern ULT freezers include sophisticated temperature control and may be tailored to meet individual requirements. This could refer to many chambers, each of which reaches a particular temperature.
• Rise in demand for ULT freezers during Covid-19: In commercial refrigeration systems, temperature homogeneity and stability have long been important factors for Covid-19 vaccine storage. At the height of the pandemic, new mRNA vaccines that needed non-traditionally low temperatures for vaccinations were released into the market, sparking a battle between supply and demand for ultra-low temperature (ULT) freezers market.
Global Ultra-low Temperature (ULT) Freezers Market Recent Developments:
• Chemicals, blood, tissue cultures, and other medical samples that can only be stored and preserved at low temperatures are frequently kept in ultra-low deep freezers for industrial usage as well as in medical labs. It should go without saying that neither medical samples nor chemicals should be kept in high temperatures or chemicals. These freezers are very different from normal freezers in that they don't maintain consistent temperatures; instead, they use equipment to establish various temperatures in accordance with the demands of the test. Deep freezers have a temperature range of 0 to -10 degrees Celsius, although freezers used in labs and the medical sector have a temperature range of -60 degrees Celsius. Laboratory and Clinical Samples segment had the highest share in the ultra-low temperature (ULT) freezers market as they are used to store chemicals, medications, antibiotics, autopsy materials, blood, plasma, and tissues, as well as biological samples including DNA and RNA, plant and insect samples, and artefacts.
• The APAC region is estimated to dominate the ultra-low temperature (ULT) freezers market in 2022. This is driven by growth prospects in medical infrastructure and due to shifting economic profiles, a rise in purchasing power, an increase in R&D and scientific research, growth in the number of biobanks and pharmaceutical and biotechnology firms, and a gain in purchasing power. The ultra-low temperature (ULT) freezers market is projected to be driven by the region's high levels of biodiversity and unmet medical requirements, which will likely help the biobanking and pharmaceutical industries.
Global Ultra-low Temperature (ULT) Freezers Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments
BIONICS SCIENTIFIC TECHNOLOGIES (P) LTD., Froilabo, Labcompare, Labtron Equipment Ltd, Medline Scientific Limited., NuAire, Inc., PHC Corporation, REMI GROUP., Stericox India Private Limited, Telestar, Terra Universal. Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., VWR International, LLC., Yatherm Scientific are among a few of the leading players profiled in the ultra-low temperature (ULT) freezers market report. Several other essential market players including the new entrants were analyzed for a holistic view of the ultra-low temperature (ULT) freezers market. The report provides deep dive market insights, with respect to key players on the basis of penetration and growth factors, investment scenario, potential growth of the aforementioned market, competitive strengths compared to other market participants, customer base, existing and upcoming strategies amongst other factors. A few latest developments are mentioned below:
In October 2022, Thermo Scientific TDE Series -80°C Chest Freezer, a new freezer to their ultra-low temperature (ULT) green range, was launched by Thermo Fisher Scientific. The brand-new TDE Series Chest Freezers are a part of a complete series of ultra-low temperature freezers that provide a variety of capacities and configurations, allowing users to optimize their cold storage operations.
In June 2022, Telstar Boreas unveiled a new line of environmentally friendly, -86°C ultra-low-temperature freezers with a 20% performance improvement goal. This new ultra-low-temperature freezer was developed to further reduce any potential danger brought on by a technical problem and to increase the dependability and integrity of the cold preservation process.
Global Ultra-low Temperature (ULT) Freezers Market:
By Type
o Upright Ultra Low Temperature (ULT) Freezers
o Chest Ultra Low Temperature (ULT) Freezers
By Capacity
o Less than 400 L
o 401 L to 600 L
o 601 L to 800 L
o More than 800 L
By Application
o Laboratory and Clinical Samples
o Vaccine Storage
o Pharmaceutical and chemicals
o Food storage
o Others
By Distribution Channel
o Direct
o Indirect
By End Users
o Blood Banks and Transfusion Centers
o Hospitals and Clinics
o Medical Research Institutes
o Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Research Laboratories
o Chemical Research Laboratories
o Industrial Research Laboratories
By Region
o North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)
o Europe (France, The UK, Spain, Germany, Italy, Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Sweden, Norway), Benelux Union (Belgium, The Netherlands, Luxembourg), Rest of Europe
o Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, New Zealand, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia (Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Rest of Southeast Asia), Rest of Asia Pacific
o Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)
o Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
