Global Home Infusion Therapy Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

The Business Research Company’s “Home Infusion Therapy Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s home infusion therapy market forecast, the home infusion therapy market size is predicted to reach a value of $40.52 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 9.7 percent through the forecast period.

The growth in the global home infusion therapy industry is due to the increasing population and consequent rise in food demand. North America region is expected to hold the largest home infusion therapy market share. Major home infusion therapy market companies include B Braun Melsungen AG, Baxter International Inc., Eli Lilly and Company, Fresenius Kabi, Option Care Health Inc., CareCentrix Inc.

Home Infusion Therapy Market Segments

● By Product: Infusion Pumps, Intravenous Sets, IV Cannulas, Needleless Connectors

● By Administration: Intramuscular, Subcutaneously, Epidural

● By Application: Total Parenteral Nutrition?, Anti-infective Therapy, Enteral Nutrition, Hydration Therapy, Chemotherapy, IVIg or Specialty Pharmaceuticals, Other Applications

● By End User: Patients, Nurse, Hospitals, Other End Users

● By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Home infusion therapy is a process of subcutaneous or intravenous administration of biologicals or drugs to a person at home. Patients can receive medications through catheters or needles, directly into their veins or under their skin. Home infusion therapies are used to treat individuals at home.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Market Trends And Strategies

4. Home Infusion Therapy Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Home Infusion Therapy Market Size And Growth

……

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

