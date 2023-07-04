PHILIPPINES, July 4 - Press Release

July 4, 2023 Gatchalian seeks stronger LGU involvement in early childhood education Senator Win Gatchalian is seeking the stronger involvement of local government units (LGUs) in the implementation of early childhood care and development (ECCD) programs. Despite the established benefits of early childhood education on a child's development, Gatchalian pointed out that the quality of ECCD services is highly dependent on the financial and budget framework, resources, and political will of the LGU. Considering their role in the implementation of ECCD programs, Gatchalian pressed the need to make LGUs more accountable and build on their capacities to carry out their mandate. The Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) estimates that there will be 11.1 million children aged 0 to 4 this July, 4.5 million of which are aged 3 to 4 that the ECCD System should capture, Gatchalian pointed out. Data from the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) revealed, however, that there were only 1,260,707 young children enrolled in child development centers (CDCs) for School Year (SY) 2021-2022. Gatchalian asked the ECCD Council to submit to the Second Congressional Commission on Education (EDCOM II) its proposed reforms to improve governance and the operational structure of the National ECCD System. "If we don't change the law, the structure, the governance, we will never achieve universal coverage and produce high-quality child-development teachers and workers, because all of these are in the hands of local government units," said Gatchalian. Last March, Gatchalian filed the Basic Education and Early Childhood Education Alignment Act (Senate Bill No. 2029), which seeks to address challenges hounding the implementation of ECCD programs. The proposed measure amends the Early Years Act (EYA) of 2013 (Republic Act No. 10410) and mandates the ECCD Council to ensure the alignment of the K to 12 basic education curriculum and the ECCD curriculum. It also mandates greater responsibilities on LGUs, through the local school board, on the implementation of ECCD programs. LGUs' responsibilities will include, among others, the provision of facilities and resources for the implementation of ECCD programs. LGUs shall also aim to achieve universal coverage for the national ECCD System by identifying and supporting young children, their parents, and their parent substitutes. LGUs shall also create plantilla positions for child development workers and child development teachers and promote their professional development. Gatchalian's proposed measure also seeks the creation of ECCD divisions in cities and municipalities, which shall be under the administrative supervision of the mayor. Papel ng mga LGU sa early childhood education dapat paigtingin -- Gatchalian Isinusulong ni Senador Win Gatchalian ang mas pinaigting na pakikilahok ng mga local government units (LGUs) sa pagpapatupad ng mga programa para sa early childhood care and development (ECCD). Sa kabila ng mga benepisyo ng early childhood education sa edukasyon ng mga kabataan, pinuna ni Gatchalian na nakasalalay sa financial at budget framework, resources, at political will ng isang LGU ang kalidad ng ECCD services. Dahil sa papel na kasalukuyang ginagampanan ng mga LGU sa pagpapatupad ng mga programa sa ECCD, naniniwala si Gatchalian na dapat magkaroon ng mas mabigat na pananagutan ang mga LGU at patatagin ang kanilang kakayahang tuparin ang mandato sa kanila. Tinataya ng Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) na magkakaroon ng 11.1 milyong mga batang may edad na 0 hanggang 4 nitong Hulyo, 4.5 milyon dito na may edad na 3 hanggang 4 ang maaaring maging bahagi ng ECCD System, paliwanag ni Gatchalian. Ngunit batay sa datos ng Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), umabot lamang sa higit isang milyon o 1,260,707 na mga bata ang naka-enroll sa mga child development center (CDC) para sa School Year (SY) 2021-2022. Hinimok ni Gatchalian ang ECCD Council na isumite sa Second Congressional Commission on Education (EDCOM II) ang mga panukala nitong reporma upang maisaayos ang pamamalakad sa National ECCD System. "Kung hindi natin babaguhin ang batas, istruktura, at pamamalakad sa sistema, hindi natin maaabot ang universal coverage, hindi rin tayo magkakaroon ng mga dekalidad na mga child-development teachers at workers, dahil lahat ng mga ito ay nasa kamay ng mga LGU," ani Gatchalian. Nitong nakaraang Marso, inihain ni Gatchalian ang Basic Education and Early Childhood Education Alignment Act (Senate Bill No. 2029) na layong tugunan ang mga hamon sa pagpapatupad ng mga programa sa ECCD. Iminumungkahi ng naturang panukala ang pag-amyenda sa Early Years Act (EYA) of 2013 (Republic Act No. 10410) at iminamandato sa ECCD Council na tiyakin ang ugnayan sa pagitan ng K to 12 basic education curriculum at ng ECCD curriculum. Nakasaad din sa naturang panukala ang mas pinalawig na responsibilidad para sa mga LGU, sa pamamagitan ng local school board, sa pagpapatupad ng programa ng ECCD. Bahagi rin ng magiging responsibilidad ng mga LGU ang pagtiyak na magkakaroon ng sapat na pasilidad at mga resources para sa pagpapatupad ng mga programa sa ECCD. Magiging mandato rin sa ECCD ang pagtiyak na makakamit ang universal coverage para sa national ECCD System sa pamamagitan ng pagtukoy at pagsuporta sa mga bata, mga magulang, at mga parent substitutes. Lilikha din ang mga LGU ng mga plantilla positions para sa mga child development workers at child development teachers at isusulong ang kanilang professional development. Isinusulong din ni Gatchalian ang paglikha ng mga ECCD division sa mga lungsod at munisipalidad na sasailalim sa administrative supervision ng alkalde.