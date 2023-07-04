Global Calcium Carbide Market Is Projected To Grow At A 5.9% Rate Through The Forecast Period
The Business Research Company's Calcium Carbide Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032
July 4, 2023
The Business Research Company’s “Calcium Carbide Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s calcium carbide market forecast, the calcium carbide market size is predicted to reach a value of $20.72 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 5.9 percent through the forecast period.
The growth in the global calcium carbide industry is due to the rise in demand for plastic products. North America region is expected to hold the largest calcium carbide market share. Major calcium carbide companies include AlzChem, Carbide Industries LLC, DCM Shriram Ltd., Denka Company Limited, Inner Mongolia Biayanhu Chemical Co. Ltd., Iran Carbide, KC Group, Lonza Group Ltd.
Calcium Carbide Market Segments
● By Application: Acetylene Gas, Calcium Cyanamide, Reducing and Dehydrating Agents, Desulfurizing and Deoxidizing Agents, Other Applications
● By End-User: Chemical, Metallurgy, Pharmaceutical, Food, Other End-Users
● By Distribution Channel: Online, Offline
● By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Calcium carbide (CaC2) is a crystalline, dark-gray chemical substance made industrially by combining lime and coke at a temperature of around 2200 °C. When calcium carbide is combined with water, acetylene gas and calcium hydroxide are produced. Acetylene gas is widely utilized as a raw material in the production of a variety of organic compounds, as well as a fuel component in metal cutting and the manufacturing of a variety of polymers.
The Table Of Content For The Calcium Carbide Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Market Trends And Strategies
4. Calcium Carbide Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Calcium Carbide Market Size And Growth
……
27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
