Veteran Comic Con is Seeking Artists, Panelists, and Guests for our Veteran’s Day event in San Francisco

Seeking Veteran Comic Book Artists/Cosplayers and Indie Artists as vendors/exhibitors/panelists for November 11th Comic Con in San Francisco.

It was art that got me back to where I am right now. I'm doing art, I'm building stuff, and my doctor told me to keep doing what I'm doing.” — Ronald Seaman, Cosplay Artist & US Army Veteran

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, USA, July 4, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Veteran Comic Con is using the power of comic books to bring joy to veterans, military families, and comic book enthusiasts alike. This unique event is set to take place on Veteran's Day, November 11th, 2023, at the Cartoon Art Museum in San Francisco.Seeking Veteran Artists and CosplayersVeteran Comic Con is currently inviting veteran and civilian artists, cosplayers, vendors, and panelists to showcase their work and engage with attendees. Participation is open to all interested parties, not limited to veterans.Applications for participation are currently open at VeteranComicCon.org. General admission tickets will go on sale starting August 11th.About Veteran Comic ConThe organization stands on the belief that art serves as a potent post-service therapy for Veterans. The comic book scene, with its vibrant creativity and enthusiastic community, offers an accessible platform for this expression. Veteran Comic Con serves as a bridge, connecting military veterans and indie artists to inspire, connect, and showcase their unique talents.Press ContactFor additional information about Veteran Comic Con, vendor/panelist registration, and interview requests, please direct inquiries to info@veterancomiccon.org.

