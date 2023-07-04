Global Biopesticides Market Is Projected To Grow At A 16% Rate Through The Forecast Period

The Business Research Company's Biopesticides Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, July 4, 2023

The Business Research Company’s “Biopesticides Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the biopesticides market research. As per TBRC’s biopesticides market forecast, the biopesticides market size is predicted to reach a value of $11.27 billion in 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 16.4% through the forecast period.

The rising demand for organic food is expected to propel the growth of the biopesticides market going forward. North America is expected to hold the largest biopesticides market share. Major biopesticides market leaders include BASF SE, Syngenta AG, Bayer AG, Marrone Bio Innovation, Novozymes A/S, Koppert Biological Systems, FMC Corporation, International Panaacea Ltd., Som Phytopharma India Ltd., BioWorks Inc., Valent Biosciences LLC, Andermatt Biocontrol AG, Isagro S.p.A, Certis US L.L.C, DowDuPont, The Stockton (STK) Group, InVivo Group, Vegalab S.A, Biobest Group NV, STK Bio-ag, Bionema, Corteva Agriscience, Sumitomo Chemical.

Biopesticides Market Segments

1) By Type: Bioinsecticides, Biofungicides, Bionematicides, Bioherbicides, Other Types

2) By Source: Microbials, Biochemicals, Beneficial insects

3) By Formulation: Liquid Formulation, Dry Formulation

4)By Mode Of Application: Seed TreATMent, Soil TreATMent, Foliar Spray, Other Mode Of Applications

These types of pesticides include certain types of pesticides derived from natural materials such as animals, plants, bacteria, and certain minerals. These types of pesticides are biological, natural substances that manage a wide range of agricultural pests found in forests, gardens, and farmlands. This includes plant-incorporated protectants, biochemical pesticides, and microbial pesticides.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Market Trends And Strategies

4. Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Market Size And Growth

……

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

