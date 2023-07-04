St. Albans Barracks/ First Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault, Offense Committed in the Presence of a Child (X3)

VSP News Release-Incident

CASE#: 23A2003829

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Charlotte Hartman

STATION: St. Albans

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME: 07/03/2023 at 1706 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: 4955 VT RT 78, Highgate VT

VIOLATION: First Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault, Offense Committed in the Presence of a Child (X3)

ACCUSED: Allan Reynolds

AGE: 38

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Highgate, VT

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE: 37

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Highgate, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 07/03/2023 at 1706 hours, Vermont State Police received a 911 call in reference to a potential assault that was occurring at the residence of 4955 VT RT 78 in the town of Highgate. Investigation revealed that Allan Reynolds (38) had physically assaulted a household member to include choking the victim in the presence of three juvenile children.

Reynolds was issued a flash citation to appear in Franklin County Superior Court for the above offenses.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 07/05/2023 at 1300 hours

COURT: Franklin County Superior Court

LODGED - LOCATION: NO

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: YES

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

