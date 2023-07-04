Fruit Puree Market is Expected to Expand at a CAGR of 6.3% | Demand, Scope, Size, and Growth by 2031

A number of factors, including rising demand from the bakery and infant food industries, have contributed to the fruit puree market's strong expansion.

Rise in consumption of a healthy diet and increased consumer knowledge of the benefits of eating well serve as potential opportunities for the expansion of the global fruit puree market.” — Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, OR, US, July 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global fruit puree market garnered $4.3 billion in 2021, and is estimated to generate $7.8 billion by 2031, manifesting a CAGR of 6.3% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, major segments, value chain, competitive scenario, and regional landscape. This research offers a valuable guidance to leading players, investors, shareholders, and startups in devising strategies for the sustainable growth and gaining competitive edge in the market.

Fruit puree is a processed fruit product that is made by heating, pressing, mashing, and sieving fresh fruit. A healthy substitute for cooking oils is the resulting creamy paste that is semi-liquid. Fruit purees are sometimes used in place of butter or oil by consumers trying to reduce their calorie intake. This can increase the flavor of the baked goods without adding any unhealthy trans fats. While certain fruit purees are pasteurized to reduce the microbial load, purees are often stored in the refrigerator to extend their shelf life.

Leading market players of the global fruit puree market analyzed in the research include Agrana Zucker Starke und Frucht Holding AG, Aseptic Fruit Purees, China Kunyu Industrial, David Berryman Ltd, Dennick FruitSource, LLC, Doehler Group SE, Fruit Puree Miami, Grunewald International, Ingredion Incorporated, Milne Fruit Products, Inc., Sicoly Cooperative, SVZ International B.V, The Perfect Puree of Napa Valley, Tree Top Inc., and Uren Food Group.

By application, it is classified into cosmetics & personal care products, food & beverage, and others. Further, food & beverage segment is bifurcated into bakery & dairy, confectionary, beverages, convenience foods, and baby foods. The food & beverage segment is anticipated to grow at highest CAGR during the forecast period. Fruit puree is used in a variety of drinks, including smoothies, fruit juices, and alcoholic beverages. A rising market exists for juices created from exotic fruit purees, and bartenders employ fruit purees to make cocktails in addition to other uses. This will help the fruit puree market in the food and beverage application segment to flourish. Thus, these fruit puree market trends are driving the market growth.

The region that dominated the global fruit puree market in 2021 was Asia-Pacific, and this dominance is anticipated to continue throughout the forecast period. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to experience the fastest fruit puree market growth during the forecast period. The region's market is primarily being driven by rising consumer purchasing power and the growth of the foodservice industry. The regional fruit puree market is expanding in part due to the growing use of fruit puree in the food processing sectors, including infant formula, smoothies, snacks, yogurt, sauces, and ice creams.

Based on region, Asia-Pacific held the largest share in 2021, contributing to more than one-third of the total fruit puree market share, and is projected to maintain its dominant share in terms of revenue in 2031. In addition, the same region is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period. The research also analyzes regions including North America, Europe, and LAMEA.

