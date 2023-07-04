CCAC completes investigation of active bribery case by a PhD Student of University of Macau

MACAU, July 4 - The CCAC received a real-name report from a professor of the University of Macau, who claimed that his PhD student attempted to offer bribes with the intention that his thesis proposal to be submitted prior to thesis writing would be passed and he would graduate successfully.

After investigation, the CCAC found that upon the Chinese mainland PhD student involved in the case had been admitted to the Faculty of Law of the University of Macau, he was not able to submit his thesis proposal which could meet the academic requirements of the supervisor by the deadline. According to the regulations of the university, the student who fails to submit his thesis proposal within three years after his registration will be required to discontinue studies. Before the deadline, the supervisor found in his personal mailbox a book that he gave the student and there was a red envelope containing a pile of banknotes in the book. The supervisor subsequently contacted some administrative staff of the university and together they met with the student, who confessed that he intended to give the cash to the supervisor. In the past, the PhD student also intended to give the supervisor shopping vouchers worth several thousand patacas after he was registered at the University of Macau, but he was seriously warned and the offer was rejected.

The PhD student was suspected to have committed active bribery defined in the Penal Code. The CCAC has referred the case to the Public Prosecutions Office for handling.