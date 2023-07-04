Submit Release
Ultipa successfully completed standard-establishing audits for LDBC FinBench (Financial Benchmark)

FinBench Data Schema

FinBench Transaction Work Loads (Patterns)

Ultipa, an innovative graph-augmented XAI player, announces that it has successfully completed the standard-establishing audits for LDBC FinBench v0.1.0

PLEASANTON, CA, USA, July 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Ultipa, a global provider of innovative graph-augmented XAI software solutions, is proud to announce that it has successfully completed the standard-establishing audits for LDBC FinBench v0.1.0

The LDBC FinBench v0.1.0 is a new open-source benchmark for evaluating graph databases. It was created by the Linked Data Benchmark Council (LDBC) and is based on the Financial Benchmark (FB) standard. Ultipa was one of the first companies to complete the FB standard-establishing audit and is a member of the FB task force.

The LDBC FinBench v0.1.0 benchmark is designed to evaluate the performance of graph databases in a financial services context. It consists of a set of workloads that represent common financial operations, such as account creation, customer onboarding, fraud detection, smart marketing, and more.

The benchmark is implemented in Java and Scala, and it will be available for download from the LDBC website.

Ultipa is a global provider of innovative graph-augmented AI and data-analytics software solutions.
We are committed to helping our customers succeed by providing them with the disruptive XAI software products and services. Contact us today to learn more about our products and services.

