Statement of FTC Chair Lina M. Khan on Announcement of Nominees to the Federal Trade Commission

Federal Trade Commission Chair Lina M. Khan issued the following statement regarding nominees to the Commission announced by the White House today:

“I congratulate Andrew Ferguson and Melissa Holyoak on their nominations to serve on the Federal Trade Commission. Each would bring key skills, experiences, and expertise to the Commission as we work to promote fair competition and protect Americans from unfair or deceptive practices. The Commission operates best at full strength, and I look forward to working with them to fulfill the important mandate Congress has given us.”

