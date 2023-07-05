Upshop Announces Altitude: The Inaugural User Conference Focused on Optimizing Operations for an Omnichannel Era
Join 100s of Attendees Live, from eCommerce, Operations, Merchandising and Technology in Food Retail
Altitude aims to provide a platform for retailers to exchange ideas, learn from each other, and explore innovative strategies that will enable them to excel in omnichannel retailing.”TAMPA, FL, USA, July 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Upshop, the leading provider of AI-driven retail software for store operations, is thrilled to announce Altitude, its highly anticipated inaugural User Conference that will bring together over 100+ food retail leaders. Altitude is a groundbreaking event designed to empower retailers with strategies and initiatives that unify omnichannel operations, paving the way for success in the evolving retail landscape.
— Shamus Hines, CEO of Upshop
Altitude is set to take place at JW Marriott in Nashville, TN on October 8th – 10th. This immersive conference will provide a platform for retailers to engage in thought-provoking discussions, share best practices, and gain valuable insights into the latest industry trends. Participants will have the unique opportunity to connect with like-minded retailers, elevate their perspective, and ultimately propel the potential of their organizations.
Key Sessions at Altitude include:
• Future of Fresh Starts Now: With the ever-changing regulations and complexities surrounding fresh products, this session will focus on innovative strategies for retailers to prepare for the Food Safety Modernization Act (FSMA) 204 and effectively manage prepared foods.
• Build an Ownable eCommerce Fulfillment Approach: This session will delve into the critical aspect of creating a robust e-commerce fulfillment approach that aligns with retailers' unique brand identity. Attendees will learn how to maximize assortment and availability for digital shoppers, thereby reducing the potential for substitutions and ensuring customer satisfaction.
• Optimizing Inventory for Maximum Sales: Inventory management plays a crucial role in the success of retailers. This session will explore proven strategies and technologies for optimizing inventory to drive sales and improve overall operational efficiency. Participants will gain valuable insights into forecasting, demand planning, and inventory optimization techniques.
In addition to deep dive sessions, Altitude will feature inspiring keynote speeches highlighting retailers' focus on associates and the role of technology in enhancing the shopper experience. Employee engagement and operational efficiency must be optimized to ensure operations delivers a scalable, leading shopper experience. Industry leaders, such as Leah Perkins, Vice President, Business Planning & Company Continuous Improvement at Wegmans Food Markets, will share their experiences, challenges, and successes in leveraging technology to empower store associates and deliver exceptional shopper service.
"We are delighted to host Altitude, our inaugural User Conference, and bring together industry leaders to discuss the challenges and opportunities in the rapidly evolving retail landscape," said Shamus Hines, CEO of Upshop. "Altitude aims to provide a platform for retailers to exchange ideas, learn from each other, and explore innovative strategies that will enable them to excel in omnichannel retailing. This conference is a testament to our commitment to supporting and empowering our retail partners."
Leading sponsors for the event include: Upside, Zebra Technologies, and INMAR Intelligence. Registration for Altitude is now open, and interested participants are encouraged to secure their spot early to ensure availability. To learn more about the conference, explore the agenda, and register, please visit www.upshop.com/Altitude.
