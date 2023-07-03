Submit Release
More Affordable Housing for Seniors in Mō‘ili‘ili

Governor Green, Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi, and a host of other state and city officials participated in a blessing ceremony on June 9 for a new affordable housing project for kūpuna 55 years and older. Hale Makana O Mōʻiliʻili senior rental project is comprised of 105 units and began accepting tenants last month.

Affordable housing in Hawai‘i has been a top priority of the Green Administration. “If we can’t provide realistic housing solutions for our community, people will have no other choice but to live in deficient environments or move away from our island home, so it is our duty to do as much as we can to prevent those issues from occurring,” said Governor Green.

Hawaiʻi’s state affordable housing finance agency, the Hawai‘i Housing Finance & Development Corporation (HHFDC), has allotted a $13.6 million loan to support the construction through its Rental Housing Revolving Fund. The $39.7 million building includes affordable studio­ and one­bedroom units.

Amenities include fully equipped kitchens with modern energy­ efficient appliances, granite countertops, and ceiling fans. The complex also has an onsite community resource center.

“We are excited to see yet another housing opportunity being made available for our kūpuna,” said Governor Green. “It’s through partnerships between various government programs and private sector organizations that creates this kind of success in providing critical housing opportunities for our people most in need.”

 

