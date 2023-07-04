Submit Release
Lukas O’Neall collaborates with Boosie Badazz and Shank on new track ‘F.E.A.’

Lukas O'Neall

Lukas O’Neall has released his latest single “F.E.A.” featuring Boosie Badazz and Shank. The track is available now on all major streaming platforms.

FORT WORTH, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, July 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Lukas O’Neall, the multi-talented recording artist, digital creator, and upcoming actor, has just released his latest single “F.E.A.” featuring Boosie Badazz and Shank. The track is a fusion of O’Neall’s signature sound with the raw energy of Boosie Badazz and Shank, creating a unique listening experience for fans.

O’Neall has been making waves in the music industry with his unique blend of hip-hop, pop, and electronic music. His previous releases have garnered tens of thousands of streams online and have earned him a growing following on social media.

“F.E.A.” is the latest addition to O’Neall’s impressive discography. The track showcases his versatility as an artist and his ability to collaborate with other talented musicians. Boosie Badazz and Shank bring their own unique styles to the track, adding to its overall appeal.

The release of “F.E.A.” is just the beginning for O’Neall. He has big plans for the future, including more music releases and even a role in an upcoming Netflix series. Fans can expect to see and hear more from this talented artist in the coming months.

“F.E.A.” is available now on all major streaming platforms. Don’t miss out on this exciting new release from Lukas O’Neall.

Lukas O'Neall - F.E.A. (No Trust) feat. Boosie Badazz & Shank [Remastered]

