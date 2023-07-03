Submit Release
Natasha Owens Celebrates Independence Day with the Star Spangled Banner

Natasha Owens

Natasha Owens, "American Patriot" (Radiate Music)

Filming the music video in Arlington Cemetery was overwhelming.”
— Natasha Owens
NASHVILLE, TN, USA, July 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Conservative powerhouse Natasha Owens is celebrating Independence Day with the release of a new music video for “The Star Spangled Banner,” which is featured on her latest studio album, AMERICAN PATRIOT (Radiate Music). Watch the video here: https://youtu.be/7t7Ka5A7W10

"I am very grateful and so humbled to record our National Anthem, which we recorded with a full orchestra,” says Owens. "It brought tears to my eyes when we would play it back in the studio. Filming the music video in Arlington Cemetery was overwhelming.”

Owen's new album, AMERICAN PATRIOT, is a bold, proud, powerful concept collection that bridges an unwavering love of country with the themes of faith and family that have always played a significant part in her artistry. The album includes notable tracks such her latest single “America First,” "Stand for Life,” and the surprise smash hit “Trump Won," which became a viral hit in recent earlier this year amassing over 70 million social media impressions, despite shadow banning and widespread reports of posts, retweets and shares being removed on nearly all platforms. The song shocked the music industry upon it's release in March, immediately debuting at #1 on iTunes before debuting at #5 on the BILLBOARD Digital Sales Chart and #2 on the BILLBOARD Country Digital Song Sales Chart. The music video went viral leading to appearances on War Room with Steve Bannon, The Eric Metaxas Show, Lindell TV with Mike Lindell, One America News Network, among others. Former President Donald J. Trump even posted about the single at TruthSocial.

The unapologetic patriot made headlines with digital billboards promoting the album release “flying over enemy territory” in New York City’s Times Square, and she has been making regular appearances on the conservative circuit including main stage appearances at CPAC Texas, CPAC Orlando, Hero’s Honor Festival, Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America Black-Tie Gala, Cotton Belt Festival and a concert performance for President Trump at the America First concert event at Mar A Lago. She’s had extensive media coverage including appearances on Fox News, Newsmax, OAN, Real America’s Voice, HLN, TBN and more.

Owens exploded onto the Christian Music scene in 2016 and quickly found herself touring with Christian Music’s most iconic artists, including Michael W. Smith and Jason Crabb. Her sophomore album, We Will Rise, was named "Inspirational Album of the Year" at the 2018 We Love Christian Music Awards.

A portion of all proceeds from AMERICAN PATRIOT go to support, pay tribute, and invest directly into our servicemen and women — and to ensure those who sacrificed for freedom are never forgotten.

AMERICAN PATRIOT was produced by GRAMMY-nominated and multiple Dove Award winner, Ian Eskelin.

AMERICAN PATRIOT is available now: https://ffm.to/patriot

For more information, visit www.NatashaOwensMusic.com.

