EMU and Marmara University Joint International Medicine Program Graduates Receive Their Diplomas in Istanbul

The 2022-2023 Academic Year 6th Term Graduates of the Joint International Medical Program, carried out by Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU) Dr. Fazıl Küçük Faculty of Medicine and Marmara University (M.U.) Faculty of Medicine, received their diplomas on 21 June, 2023, at a ceremony held in Istanbul. A total of 34 students who graduated from the Marmara University Faculty of Medicine-EMU Dr. Fazıl Küçük Faculty of Medicine International Medicine Program were presented with their diplomas during the graduation ceremony.

The graduation ceremony was held at Marmara University Mehmet Genç Complex and was attended by Marmara University Rector Prof. Dr. Mustafa Kurt, EMU Rector Prof. Dr. Aykut Hocanın, EMU Dr. Fazıl Küçük Faculty of Medicine Dean Prof. Dr. Nahide Gökçora, Marmara University Faculty of Medicine Dean Prof. Dr. Ümit Süleyman Şehirli, M.U. Pendik Education and Research Hospital Doctor in Chief Prof. Dr. Hakan Gündüz, Marmara University faculty members, graduates, and their families. The ceremony began with the entrance of the graduates, accompanied by Prof. Dr. Kurt, Prof. Dr. Hocanın, Prof. Dr. Şehirli, and Prof. Dr. Gökçora, followed by the opening speeches.

"Congratulations to All Graduates"

Speaking at the ceremony, Prof. Dr. Ümit Süleyman Şehirli, Dean of Marmara University Faculty of Medicine, expressed that the students embarked on this journey with curious eyes six years ago, and that he had no doubt that they would successfully complete this challenging journey. Prof. Dr. Şehirli wished all the graduates success in their professional lives.

Prof. Dr. Şehirli stated, "In the 40th anniversary of our faculty's foundation, it has achieved significant success in medicine education, research, and healthcare, becoming a highly esteemed brand." At the end of his speech, Prof. Dr. Şehirli extended his wishes for success to all the graduates in their professional lives.

In his speech, Prof. Dr. Hakan Gündüz, Doctor in Chief at M.U. Pendik Education and Research Hospital, addressed the students and said, "You have had extraordinarily wonderful times at Marmara University Faculty of Medicine and our hospitals. These times have not only strengthened you in terms of medical knowledge and practice but also in terms of character and personality. You have acquired valuable qualities that distinguish a Marmara University Medicine graduate. Congratulations to all of you."

"Be Advocates of Ethical Principles"

Prof. Dr. Nahide Gökçora, Dean of EMU Dr. Fazıl Küçük Faculty of Medicine, congratulated all the graduates and emphasized that today they received the diplomas as the 6th Term graduates of the Marmara University-Eastern Mediterranean University Joint International Medicine Program. Providing advice to the students, Prof. Dr. Gökçora stated, "Always keep up with technological advancements. Your presence in this field is crucial for reflecting all these developments to humanity and society, and most importantly, for their implementation under the guidance of ethical principles. Be advocates of these principles throughout your lives." Prof. Dr. Gökçora expressed that this graduation was particularly special for her and emphasized that it was the last graduation ceremony she attended as the dean, bidding farewell to the graduates. In her emotional speech, Prof. Dr. Gökçora added that she was confident that she would be proud of all the students' future achievements.

“The Joint Medicine Program has Produced Successful Graduates"

EMU Rector Prof. Dr. Aykut Hocanın started his speech by providing information about EMU and reported that the EMU-MU International Joint Medicine Program has been successfully providing education and graduating students since 2012. Prof. Dr. Hocanın emphasized his belief that each graduate will be successful in their professional lives and expressed their pride in the graduates.

Marmara University Rector Prof. Dr. Mustafa Kurt stated, "With the knowledge and experience you have gained throughout your academic journey, it is now one of your most important responsibilities to contribute to human health and academic life, and to share what you have learned. I believe that all of you will be successful in every aspect of society."

Young Doctors Took the Oath

Following the speeches, the ceremony continued with the presentation of diplomas. Dr. Salih Çanlar, the top-ranking student in the 6-year joint program between Marmara University Faculty of Medicine and EMU Dr. Fazıl Küçük Faculty of Medicine, received his diploma, plaque, and gift as the first-place student. Dr. Fatma İrdem and Dr. Göktürk Biner were awarded diplomas, plaques, and gifts as the second and third-place students, respectively.

After a video presentation of memories prepared by the students, a total of 245 new doctors received their diplomas at the ceremony. Following the diploma presentation, the medical oath accompanied by Marmara University Faculty of Medicine Vice Dean Prof. Dr. Hasan Raci Yananlı was recited. After the new graduates took their oaths, they threw their caps into the air, stepping into their new lives.

Prof. Dr. Hocanın Visited Prof. Dr. Kurt in His Office

Before the Marmara University Faculty of Medicine graduation ceremony, EMU Rector Prof. Dr. Aykut Hocanın visited Marmara University Rector Prof. Dr. Mustafa Kurt in his office. During the visit, the achievements of the international joint medicine program were discussed, and a commitment was made to develop possible collaborations between the two educational institutions. Additionally, the promotion of the international joint medicine program by Marmara University and the support for the creation of joint programs focusing on newly approved programs by the Higher Education Council (YÖK) were discussed. At the end of the visit, Prof. Dr. Hocanın presented a gift representing EMU and Cyprus to Prof. Dr. Kurt.

Expressing his sincere hospitality, Marmara University Rector Prof. Dr. Kurt stated his pleasure in hosting EMU Rector Prof. Dr. Hocanın and EMU Dr. Fazıl Küçük Faculty of Medicine Dean Prof. Dr. Gökçora at Marmara University and presented them with a gift.