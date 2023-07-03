Mondelēz Global LLC Conducts Voluntary Recall of Two Varieties of belVita Breakfast Sandwich Products Sold in the United States Due to Undeclared Peanut Allergen

/EIN News/ -- EAST HANOVER, N.J., July 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mondelēz Global LLC announced today a voluntary recall of two varieties of belVita Breakfast Sandwich products, manufactured in the United States and sold nationwide, due to the possibility that the products may contain undeclared peanut resulting from cross-contact on a single manufacturing line. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to peanut may risk serious or life-threatening allergic reactions by consuming these products.



This recall is limited exclusively to the belVita Breakfast Sandwich products listed in the grid below, available at retail stores nationwide. No other belVita products, Mondelēz Global LLC products, or markets outside the United States are included in or affected by this recall.

We became aware of this issue during an internal manufacturing inspection, when we found the potential presence of peanut protein residue on the line used to make these products. There have been three unconfirmed reports of possible allergic reaction to date related to these products.

Consumers who have a peanut allergy should not eat these products and should discard any product identified in the grid above they may have. Consumers can contact the company at 1-855-535-5948, 24 hours a day, for more information about the recall, and Consumer Relations specialists are available Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. EDT (excluding July 4, 2023).

This recall is being conducted with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Contact: Laurie Guzzinati 847-943-5678 news@mdlz.com

