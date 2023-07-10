Rouge et Blanc 2023 is Southwest Louisiana's Premiere Wine and Food Tasting Event
Banners loves our Rouge et Blanc Philanthropists. Rouge et Blanc helps to fund year-round arts and humanity programs and outreach for our area's youth. We hope to see you at Rouge et Blanc.”LAKE CHARLES, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Banners at McNeese State University are thrilled to unveil the exciting details of Rouge et Blanc 2023, the highly anticipated annual wine and food extravaganza. Taking place on Saturday, October 7, at the picturesque McNeese State University Campus, this year's event promises to deliver an experience with exceptional entertainment, an extensive wine selection, and delectable culinary delights.
Now in its 17th year, Rouge et Blanc has consistently delivered exceptional entertainment experiences, and this year is no exception. Upon entry there will be enchanting live entertainment, gourmet food, and delicious wine, providing an unforgettable experience for all.
We are also delighted to announce the return of a major wine distributor after a decade-long absence, bringing with them an additional 50 new wines for tasting. This expanded selection promises to be more diverse and generous than ever before, ensuring a delightful experience for wine enthusiasts.
“Banners at McNeese State University loves our Rouge et Blanc Philanthropists. Rouge et Blanc helps to fund year-round arts and humanity programs and outreach for our area's youth seniors and educators. We hope to see you at Rouge et Blanc where we love to party with a purpose.” - Brook Hanemann
To complement the exquisite wines, a variety of food vendors will be vying for the coveted title of the best dish, with a chance to win a $1000 cash prize. This friendly competition, generously supported by Lake Area Adventures and renowned chef Amanda Cusey as the lead judge, guarantees an array of culinary delights that will satisfy any desire.
Red Tickets will be available to the public for purchase starting July 14 at 9:00 am. Priced at $150, each ticket entitles patrons to three hours of indulgence, from 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm. To ensure a comfortable experience, the tents in the McNeese Quad have been expanded to provide more covered areas in the sunniest spots.
A highlight at the event will include a captivating performance by a headline band, taking the stage at 3:30 pm and playing until 5:30 pm, setting the perfect ambiance for a memorable evening.
There will be assistance for patrons who want to place wine orders on-site, but orders can also be placed online for 48 hours after the event. Wine orders exceeding $250 (pre-tax) will grant individuals Imbiber status, entitling them to early access to tickets for the following year's event. It's an excellent opportunity to stock up on your household and even get a head start on holiday shopping for the wine lovers in your life.
Please note that Rouge et Blanc is an all-weather event and tickets are non-refundable. Given its immense popularity, tickets have consistently sold out within minutes in previous years, so make sure to mark your calendars and be ready to secure your spot at 9:00 am on July 14th!
Rouge et Blanc is the annual fundraising event for Banners at McNeese State University. Every patron and sponsor contributes to the success of this cultural enrichment and community outreach program, making it the most prolific and unique program of its kind in the region. The diverse range of programs and international talent brought to Lake Charles for the benefit of our students and citizens is unparalleled, cementing Banners at McNeese State University as the leading cultural program in the area.
For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit www.banners.org.
