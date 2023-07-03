Shaping a European innovation ecosystem: EU-Innovation network multi-stakeholder meeting, Hybrid (Madrid and online), from 26/09/2023 to 26/09/2023

The EU Innovation Network (EU-IN) and the Spanish Agency of Medicines and Medical Devices (AEMPS) are organising a multi-stakeholders meeting under the Spanish 2023 EU-Presidency to promote research and development of innovative medicines and related technologies & methodologies in the European Union.

The main objectives of the meeting are:

To inform stakeholders on EU-IN activities and available EU regulatory support to developers and to gather feedback on how to further optimise these support tools;

To exchange knowledge, experience and good practices among stakeholders involved in medicines research and development and explore opportunities for collaboration;

To collect inputs from multiple stakeholders, in particular from academic innovators, to identify gaps in regulatory science and discuss options to address them;

The feedback gathered during this meeting will inform recommendations and follow-up actions with the aim to further catalyse innovative medicines development in the EU.