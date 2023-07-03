[Latest] Global Tire Recycling Market Size/Share Worth USD 8.32 Billion by 2032 at a 3.7% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth, Growth Rate, Value)

[220+ Pages Latest Report] According to a market research study published by Custom Market Insights, the demand analysis of Global Tire Recycling Market size & share revenue was valued at approximately USD 6.22 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 6.43 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach around USD 8.32 Billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 3.7% between 2022 and 2032. The key market players listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Liberty Tire Recycling LLC, Genan Holding A/S, Scandinavian Enviro Systems AB, ECO Green Equipment, Lakin Tire West Inc., Pyrolyx AG, CRM (Cachan Recycling Method), Tyre Recycling Solutions SA, Western Tire Recyclers, Reliable Tire Recycling Inc. and others.

/EIN News/ -- Austin, TX, USA, July 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled “Tire Recycling Market Size, Trends and Insights By Process (Pyrolysis, Shredding), By Product (Crumbed Rubber, Tire Derived Fuel, Others), By Application (Manufacturing, Construction, Rubber Products, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2023–2032” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Tire Recycling Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 6.22 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 6.43 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 8.32 Billion by 2032, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 3.7% during the forecast period 2023 to 2032.”

Tire Recycling Market: Growth Factors and Dynamics

Industry Collaboration: Collaborative efforts among industry players are driving the tire recycling market. Companies, associations, and research institutions are working together to develop innovative recycling technologies, improve recycling efficiency, and explore new applications for recycled tire materials. Such collaborations foster knowledge exchange and accelerate the growth of the market.

Sustainable Development Goals: The tire recycling market aligns with the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Recycling tires contribute to several SDGs, including responsible consumption and production, climate action, and sustainable cities and communities. The pursuit of these global goals by governments, organizations, and individuals further supports the growth of the tire recycling market, as it addresses pressing environmental and societal challenges.

Environmental Awareness: Increasing concern for the environment is driving the demand for tire recycling. Improper tire disposal leads to pollution and health risks. Recycling tires reduces waste, conserves resources, and minimizes negative impacts on ecosystems.

Government Regulations: Governments worldwide are implementing strict rules to promote tire recycling. These regulations aim to reduce tire waste in landfills and encourage recycling technologies. Compliance with these regulations is essential for tire manufacturers, retailers, and consumers.

Demand for Recycled Tire Products: The market is witnessing a rise in demand for recycled tire products. These products are used in road construction, civil engineering, and manufacturing new tires, footwear, and consumer goods. Recycled tire products are cost-effective and durable, making them increasingly popular.

Technological Advancements: Tire recycling technologies have improved, enhancing the efficiency of the recycling process. Innovative techniques like cryogenic grinding and pyrolysis extract valuable materials from used tires, expanding the range of recycled tire products.

Circular Economy Initiatives: The concept of a circular economy, focusing on reusing and recycling resources, is gaining momentum. Stakeholders are adopting circular economy principles to reduce waste and promote sustainable resource use, driving the growth of tire recycling.

Public Awareness and Education: Public awareness campaigns and educational initiatives highlight the benefits of tire recycling. Consumers are becoming more aware of the environmental impact of tire waste and actively seek out recycled tire products. Increasing awareness about tire recycling practices fuels market demand.

Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2023 USD 6.43 Billion Projected Market Size in 2032 USD 8.32 Billion Market Size in 2022 USD 6.22 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 3.7% CAGR Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2032 Key Segment By Process, Product, Application and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.

Tire Recycling Market: COVID-19 Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on the Tire Recycling Market, with the industry experiencing both positive and negative effects. Here are some of the key impacts:

Disruption in Supply Chain: The tire recycling market experienced significant disruptions in the supply chain due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Lockdown measures, travel restrictions, and temporary closure of recycling facilities impeded the collection and transportation of used tires, affecting the overall volume of tires available for recycling.

The decline in Tire Demand: The economic slowdown and reduced mobility during the pandemic led to a decline in tire demand across various sectors, including automotive, construction, and industrial. With fewer tires reaching their end-of-life stage, the supply of used tires for recycling diminished, impacting the tire recycling market.

Resumption of Operations: As restrictions eased and economic activities resumed, tire recycling facilities adapted to the new normal. They implemented safety protocols, social distancing measures, and remote work arrangements to ensure the health and well-being of their employees while continuing tire recycling operations.

Government Support and Incentives: Governments recognized the importance of maintaining a sustainable tire recycling industry and provided support to mitigate the impact of the pandemic. Financial assistance, grants, and incentives were offered to support the continued operations of recycling facilities and encourage the use of recycled tire products.

Innovation and Diversification: To overcome the challenges posed by COVID-19, the tire recycling industry focused on innovation and diversification. Companies explored new recycling technologies, such as advanced pyrolysis and devulcanization processes, to improve efficiency and increase the range of recycled tire products.

Circular Economy Initiatives: The tire recycling market is aligned with the principles of the circular economy, emphasizing the reuse and recycling of resources. Stakeholders promoted the use of recycled tire materials in various applications, including civil engineering projects, rubberized asphalt, and sustainable manufacturing, to create a closed-loop system and reduce waste.

In conclusion, the COVID-19 pandemic has had a mixed impact on the Tire Recycling Market, with some challenges and opportunities arising from the pandemic. Manufacturers and retailers need to remain agile and adapt to the changing market conditions to overcome these challenges and capitalize on new growth opportunities.

List of the prominent players in the Tire Recycling Market:

Liberty Tire Recycling LLC

Genan Holding A/S

Scandinavian Enviro Systems AB

ECO Green Equipment

Lakin Tire West Inc.

Pyrolyx AG

CRM (Cachan Recycling Method)

Tyre Recycling Solutions SA

Western Tire Recyclers

Reliable Tire Recycling Inc.

Others

Tire Recycling Market – Regional Analysis

The Tire Recycling Market is segmented into various regions, including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Here is a brief overview of each region:

North America: In North America, a significant trend in the tire recycling market is the increasing emphasis on sustainability and environmental responsibility. The region is witnessing a growing demand for recycled tire products, driven by initiatives promoting circular economy practices and the use of eco-friendly materials. Additionally, there is a rising focus on advanced recycling technologies to improve efficiency and maximize resource recovery. Liberty Tire Recycling is a dominant player in North America, offering comprehensive tire recycling solutions and leading the market with its extensive network of collection and processing facilities.

Europe: Europe is experiencing a trend towards a circular economy and resource efficiency, which is driving the tire recycling market. The region has established stringent regulations and targets for tire recycling and waste management, leading to a high rate of tire recovery and recycling. The demand for high-quality recycled tire materials for various applications, including construction, sports surfaces, and automotive components, is on the rise. Leading manufacturers in Europe include ETRMA (European Tyre and Rubber Manufacturers’ Association) members, who actively promote sustainable tire recycling practices and compliance with regulatory requirements.

Asia-Pacific: In the Asia-Pacific region, a significant trend in the tire recycling market is the increasing adoption of tire-derived fuel (TDF) as an alternative fuel source in industries such as cement manufacturing and energy generation. The region is witnessing rapid industrialization and urbanization, leading to a higher generation of waste tires. The focus is on finding sustainable and cost-effective solutions for tire disposal, leading to the growth of TDF utilization. The dominating manufacturers in this region vary across countries, with companies like Shanghai Genan and Tianjin Huashi Rubber making significant contributions to the tire recycling market in China.

LAMEA: The LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa) region is witnessing a growing trend in tire retreading as a sustainable solution. Retreading involves refurbishing worn-out tires with new treads, extending their lifespan and reducing the demand for new tires. This trend is driven by the region’s economic considerations, as retreaded tires offer cost savings while promoting resource conservation. The dominating manufacturers in this region include companies like Vipal Rubber and Remold Tire, which specialize in tire retreading technologies and cater to the local market demand.

The Tire Recycling Market is segmented as follows:

By Process

Pyrolysis

Shredding

By Product

Crumbed Rubber

Tire Derived Fuel

Others

By Application

Manufacturing

Construction

Rubber Products

Others

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

