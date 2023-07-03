Press Releases

07/03/2023

Commissioner Dr. Manisha Juthani issues Fourth of July message to DPH employees

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: July 3, 2023

CONTACT: Chris Boyle—Director of Communications

(860) 706-9654 – christopher.boyle@ct.gov

HARTFORD, Conn.—Connecticut Department of Public Health employee message by Commissioner Manisha Juthani, MD

July 3, 2023

Dear Colleagues,

Happy Fourth of July weekend! Some of you may be taking Monday off so I’m sending this message a bit early as we finish out the first six months of 2023. The Fourth of July is viewed by many as the pinnacle summer holiday. With long summer days, many of us will gather and celebrate outside with friends and family, but please check out if the Air Quality Index has improved since it is unhealthy today to be outdoors.

Independence Day, July 4th, 1776, was the date that the Declaration of Independence was signed, and the United States of America was formalized as an independent nation. With the official end of the COVID-19 public health emergency this year, there is even more reason to celebrate. Like generations before us, we continue to honor the freedom and liberty we are so lucky to enjoy. Long before national independence was declared, in 1639, the Connecticut colony adopted the Fundamental Orders, the first written constitution of a democratic government. This independent spirit earned us the nickname of “The Constitution State.”

As we enjoy summer weather and great company, let us also honor our state’s unique history. Throughout the second half of the 19th century, Woodstock, Connecticut was home to the largest national Fourth of July celebration. Hosted by Henry C. Bowen, a teetotaler and congregationalist, this celebration likely had little in common with the barbeques and parades many of us plan to attend. Although there were fireworks and pink lemonade which we enjoy in today’s traditions, the main attraction was lengthy, impassioned speeches from the era’s great orators, including Presidents Grant, Harrison, Hayes, and McKinley. Learning about our history is enlightening and provides insight into our unique past.

Since those early days of our history, much has changed. Our state and country are more diverse in so many ways. At DPH, we work every day to advocate for the health of all people, no matter their background. Although at times it feels as if we are moving backwards, the vision of a better tomorrow and hope for a better future carry us forward. Whether or not your Fourth of July celebration will feature lengthy speeches from great leaders, we take this moment to recognize the unique and powerful individual voice we each add to the tapestry of our country. Please enjoy a safe and healthy Fourth of July holiday.

Sincerely,

Commissioner Juthani

-30-