6th circuit commission seeks applicants for new circuit judge vacancy in Platte County





30 June 2023





KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The Sixth Circuit Judicial Commission is accepting applications for the newly created position of circuit judge for the Sixth Judicial Circuit (Platte County) created by the passage of the state budget and becoming effective July 1, 2023.







Article V, section 21 of the Missouri Constitution requires that a circuit judge be at least 30 years old, licensed to practice law in Missouri, a citizen of the United States for at least 10 years, a qualified voter in Missouri for the three years preceding selection, and a resident of the Sixth Judicial Circuit for at least one year. Due to slight differences between the application for a circuit judge vacancy and an associate judge vacancy, those who recently applied for the vacancy in Division 5 will need to submit a new application if they wish to be considered for the newly created vacancy for a circuit judge in Platte County.







Citizens are encouraged to nominate well-qualified candidates for the commission’s consideration. Nominations should be submitted to the contact person listed below.









For those interested in applying, the application and instructions are available below:









The commission must receive all completed applications for this vacancy by 4 p.m. Tuesday, August 8, 2023.





The Commission expects to meet Friday, August 25, 2023, at the Platte County Courthouse, 415 3rd Street, in Platte City to conduct public interviews of the applicants and to select a panel of three nominees for the vacancy. Further details regarding the interviews, including the manner in which applicants and the public will participate, will be announced at a later date. Upon receipt of the nominations, Governor Michael L. Parson will have 60 days to appoint one of the three nominees as circuit judge of the Platte County circuit court.





Members of the commission are Gary D. Witt, chief judge of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District; attorneys Mark Ferguson and Jared Welch; and lay members Julie Elliott and Carla Killen.









Contact: Kimberly K. Boeding, clerk of the court

Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District

(816) 889-3600



