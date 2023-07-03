Gov. Spencer J. Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson: Schedule for July 3 -7, 2023

**Events labeled Media Access indicate that an event is open to media. Events labeled Media Availability indicates that an event is open to the media and that a media Q&A is planned.**

**Please note that if a remote surge day is called, the governor and lieutenant governor’s schedules may change.

Gov. Spencer J. Cox’s Schedule

July 2-7, 2023

**The governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change**

Sunday, July 2 – Day of Prayer and Thanksgiving

7 p.m. Speak at Freedom Festival Patriotic Service

Location: Marriott Center, BYU

MEDIA ACCESS

Monday, July 3

No public meetings

Tuesday, July 4 – Independence Day

9 a.m. Participate in America’s Freedom Festival Grand Parade

Location: Provo

MEDIA ACCESS

Wednesday, July 5

9 a.m. Interview candidates for Fifth District Court

Location: Governor’s Office

10 a.m. Meet with President Adams and Speaker Wilson

Location: Virtual meeting

11:15 a.m. Interview candidates for Fifth District Court

Location: Governor’s Office

1:45 p.m. Interview candidates for Fifth District Court

Location: Governor’s Office

3 p.m. Hold strategy meeting

Location: Rampton Room

4:15 p.m. Meet with Deseret News Editorial Board

Location: Rampton Room

5:30 p.m. Meet with University of Utah President Taylor Randall

Location: The Capital Grille

Thursday, July 6

No public meetings

Friday, July 7

7 a.m. Meet with NGA

Location: Washington, DC

8 a.m. Interview with FOX News

Location: Washington, DC

9 a.m. Meet with The Washington Post

Location: Washington, DC

10 a.m. Meet with the Wall Street Journal

Location: Washington, DC

12 p.m. Meet with Axios

Location: Washington, DC

1 p.m. Meet with FOX News

Location: Washington, DC

1:45 p.m. Meet with The Dispatch

Location: Washington, DC

Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule

July 3-7, 2023

**The lieutenant governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change.**

Monday, July 3

No public meetings

Tuesday, July 4 – Independence Day

9 a.m. Participate in America’s Freedom Festival Grand Parade

Location: Provo

MEDIA ACCESS

Wednesday, July 5

8:15 a.m. Lieutenant governor’s team meeting

Location: Rampton Room

9 a.m. Interview candidates for Fifth District Court

Location: Governor’s Office

10 a.m. Meet with elections team

Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office

10:30 a.m. Meet with Department of Cultural & Community Engagement executive director

Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office

11:15 a.m. Interview candidates for Fifth District Court

Location: Governor’s Office

1:45 p.m. Interview candidates for Fifth District Court

Location: Governor’s Office

3 p.m. Hold strategy meeting

Location: Rampton Room

Thursday, July 6

10 a.m. Meet with Carbon and Emery county leaders

Location: Price

Friday, July 7

No public meetings

Saturday, July 8

10 a.m. Speak at the 39th Annual Payson Scottish Festival

Location: Park View Elementary School, 360 S 100 E, Payson

MEDIA ACCESS

