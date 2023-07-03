Gov. Spencer J. Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson: Schedule for July 3 -7, 2023
**Events labeled Media Access indicate that an event is open to media. Events labeled Media Availability indicates that an event is open to the media and that a media Q&A is planned.**
**Please note that if a remote surge day is called, the governor and lieutenant governor’s schedules may change.
Gov. Spencer J. Cox’s Schedule
July 2-7, 2023
**The governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change**
Sunday, July 2 – Day of Prayer and Thanksgiving
7 p.m. Speak at Freedom Festival Patriotic Service
Location: Marriott Center, BYU
MEDIA ACCESS
Monday, July 3
No public meetings
Tuesday, July 4 – Independence Day
9 a.m. Participate in America’s Freedom Festival Grand Parade
Location: Provo
MEDIA ACCESS
Wednesday, July 5
9 a.m. Interview candidates for Fifth District Court
Location: Governor’s Office
10 a.m. Meet with President Adams and Speaker Wilson
Location: Virtual meeting
11:15 a.m. Interview candidates for Fifth District Court
Location: Governor’s Office
1:45 p.m. Interview candidates for Fifth District Court
Location: Governor’s Office
3 p.m. Hold strategy meeting
Location: Rampton Room
4:15 p.m. Meet with Deseret News Editorial Board
Location: Rampton Room
5:30 p.m. Meet with University of Utah President Taylor Randall
Location: The Capital Grille
Thursday, July 6
No public meetings
Friday, July 7
7 a.m. Meet with NGA
Location: Washington, DC
8 a.m. Interview with FOX News
Location: Washington, DC
9 a.m. Meet with The Washington Post
Location: Washington, DC
10 a.m. Meet with the Wall Street Journal
Location: Washington, DC
12 p.m. Meet with Axios
Location: Washington, DC
1 p.m. Meet with FOX News
Location: Washington, DC
1:45 p.m. Meet with The Dispatch
Location: Washington, DC
Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule
July 3-7, 2023
**The lieutenant governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change.**
Monday, July 3
No public meetings
Tuesday, July 4 – Independence Day
9 a.m. Participate in America’s Freedom Festival Grand Parade
Location: Provo
MEDIA ACCESS
Wednesday, July 5
8:15 a.m. Lieutenant governor’s team meeting
Location: Rampton Room
9 a.m. Interview candidates for Fifth District Court
Location: Governor’s Office
10 a.m. Meet with elections team
Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office
10:30 a.m. Meet with Department of Cultural & Community Engagement executive director
Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office
11:15 a.m. Interview candidates for Fifth District Court
Location: Governor’s Office
1:45 p.m. Interview candidates for Fifth District Court
Location: Governor’s Office
3 p.m. Hold strategy meeting
Location: Rampton Room
Thursday, July 6
10 a.m. Meet with Carbon and Emery county leaders
Location: Price
Friday, July 7
No public meetings
Saturday, July 8
10 a.m. Speak at the 39th Annual Payson Scottish Festival
Location: Park View Elementary School, 360 S 100 E, Payson
MEDIA ACCESS
###