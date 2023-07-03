Submit Release
TN AG Skrmetti Files Motion for Emergency Stay of the Injunction in L.W., et al. v. Skrmetti, et al.

Friday, June 30, 2023 | 06:41pm

Nashville- Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti filed a motion for an emergency stay with the Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals in response to the temporary partial injunction imposed by the district court in L.W. v. Skrmetti.

With bipartisan support, the General Assembly and Governor Bill Lee enacted a law to protect children from the irreparable harms of medical procedures used to treat gender dysphoria. Just three days before the law was to go into effect, a federal district court in Tennessee mostly blocked the law.

“Until the American medical establishment catches up with the rest of the world on this issue, we will continue to defend the General Assembly’s authority to protect children from these irreversible harms,” said Attorney General Skrmetti.

The brief explains: “Tennessee should not have to wait while hundreds, if not thousands, of children are set upon the path to sterilization.  Nor should it take months of briefing to see how wrong the district court’s decision is.  Each day this injunction persists, Tennessee’s children, and thus Tennessee, will suffer irreparable harm. The Court should enter a stay.”

#PR23-24:  TN AG Skrmetti Files Motion for Emergency Stay of the Injunction in L.W., et al. v. Skrmetti, et al.

