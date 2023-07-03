Market Insights: Cancer Imaging Systems Poised to Reach USD 12.24 Billion by 2027

Emergen Research Logo

The increasing incidence of cancer is one of the significant factors influencing the market growth

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, July 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Emergen Research’s latest market research report focuses on the global Cancer Imaging Systems market, and the report provides in-depth analysis of each of its major segments. Reports about the global Cancer Imaging Systems market provide a comprehensive overview of the market, including market size, revenue growth rate, industry statistics, revenue shares among regional markets, gross profits, production costs, and product portfolios. The report also highlights the most important factors influencing industry revenue growth, including drivers, opportunities, trends, restraints, challenges, demand and supply ratios, production and consumption patterns, strict regulatory frameworks, and a multitude of micro-economic and macro-economic factors

The global cancer imaging systems market is projected to be worth USD 12.24 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The cancer imaging systems market is observing high demand attributed to the increasing incidence of cancer. Cancer significantly impacts the societal and economic growth in the US and worldwide and is a major contributor to the cost burden of disease. It has been anticipated that 1,806,590 new cancer cases are likely to be diagnosed in the US in 2020, and 606,520 deaths will occur owing to the disease.

Competitive Landscape and Cancer Imaging Systems Market Share Analysis

Key participants include GE Healthcare, Hitachi Medical, Becton, Dickinson, and Company, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., CR Bard Inc., Agilent Technologies, Abbott, Illumina Inc., Roche, and Philips Healthcare, among others.

Drivers

In July 2019, Agilent Technologies Inc. made an announcement about the signing of an agreement to buy BioTek Instruments, a private firm, for USD 1.17 billion. BioTek is involved in designing, producing, and distributing groundbreaking life science instrumentation, including cell imaging systems.

MRI offers the benefit of imaging soft body tissue parts that are occasionally hard to view using other types of modalities. MRI is excellent at identifying and locating some cancers. Moreover, an MRI deploying contrast dye is the most appropriate brain and spinal cord tumor imaging technique.

Lung cancer is a common type of cancer in men and the third-leading cancer type in women with 2 million novel cases in the year 2018. Hungary, Serbia, and New Caledonia (France) were the top three countries with the highest disease rate in 2018.

Scope of the Cancer Imaging Systems Market Report:

The research examines the key players in the global Cancer Imaging Systems market in detail, focusing on their market share, gross margin, net profit, sales, product portfolio, new applications, recent developments, and other factors. This study estimates the market size in terms of both values (millions of dollars) and volume (millions of units / K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up techniques were used to estimate and validate the market size of the Cancer Imaging Systems market, as well as the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. To identify important market participants, secondary research was utilized, and primary and secondary research was employed to determine their market shares. All percentage share splits and breakdowns were calculated using secondary sources and verified sources.

Emergen Research has segmented the global cancer imaging systems market on the basis of imaging systems, application, end-users, and region:

Imaging Systems Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Mammography

Computed Tomography (CT)

Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI)

Ultrasound

Positron Emission Tomography (PET)

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Breast Cancer

Lung Cancer

Colorectal Cancer

Melanoma

Others

End-Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Hospitals & Clinics

Diagnostic Centers

Others

