Unveiling the Lucrative Future of Anti Fingerprint Coatings: Market Estimated to Surpass USD 1,297.8 Million by 2027

Emergen Research Logo

Growing demand for anti-fingerprint display screens is one of the driving factor influencing the market growth

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, July 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Emergen Research’s latest market research report focuses on the global Anti Fingerprint Coatings market, and the report provides in-depth analysis of each of its major segments. Reports about the global Anti Fingerprint Coatings market provide a comprehensive overview of the market, including market size, revenue growth rate, industry statistics, revenue shares among regional markets, gross profits, production costs, and product portfolios. The report also highlights the most important factors influencing industry revenue growth, including drivers, opportunities, trends, restraints, challenges, demand and supply ratios, production and consumption patterns, strict regulatory frameworks, and a multitude of micro-economic and macro-economic factors

The global Anti-Fingerprint Coatings Market is forecasted to be worth USD 1,297.8 Million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The market for anti-fingerprint coatings is witnessing an increased demand from consumer goods, automotive, building and construction, and solar panels, among others.

Growth in the healthcare sector and a rise in investment in medical instruments and equipment will drive the demand for anti-fingerprint coatings. This type of Coating enhances the readability of display screens under difficult angles and bright-lit settings. The market is witnessing high demand due to the need to enhance visibility and aesthetic appeal. The application of consumer goods such as tablets, smartphones, and wearable, have become crucial in the current age. To avoid fingerprints on the surface of the touch screen, anti-fingerprint coatings are applied.

Continuous research and development have led to the increasing effectiveness of these coatings, which will increase the utility and adoption of the market product. Market players are focusing on the launch of innovative products to enhance their profitability. Consumer goods manufacturers are launching new smartphones and tablets with anti-fingerprint coatings.

To Understand Business Strategies, Request For a Sample Report at: https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/241

Competitive Landscape and Anti Fingerprint Coatings Market Share Analysis

Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, production sites and facilities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product trials pipelines, product approvals, patents, product width and breadth, application dominance, technology lifeline curve. The above data points provided are only related to the company's focus related Anti Fingerprint Coatings market.

Key participants include AGC Inc., Cytonix, LLC, Essilor International S.A., Daikin Industries, Ltd., Izovac Ltd., Harves Co., Ltd., NAGASE & Co., Ltd., Leader Optronics Technology Co. Ltd., Nanoslic Protective Ceramic Coatings, and PPG Industries, Inc., among others.

Drivers

In October 2020, Vivo launched its Vivo V20 SE model, which comes with an anti-fingerprint vacuum coating. The product has an anti-glare, matte glass, and a waterdrop notch.

Hydrophobic Coating is used to repel water. This type of Coating is advantageous as it includes self-cleanability, decreased dirt retention, improved corrosion and moisture resistance, and also provides extended life expectancy.

The demand for anti-fingerprint coatings is driven by a growing demand for smartphones, which are being used several times a day. These coatings enhance the visibility of the screen. The segment for consumer goods is forecasted to grow with a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period.

The anti-fingerprint market in the APAC region is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate in the forecast period. This is due to the growing automotive and building & construction industries. The region also has a large production base for electronics products and robust growth in the manufacture of solar panels.

Anti Fingerprint Coatings Market insights will improve the revenue impact of businesses in various industries:

➼ Providing a framework tailored toward understanding the attractiveness quotient of various products/solutions/technologies in the Anti Fingerprint Coatings Market

➼ Guiding stakeholders to identify key problem areas pertaining to their consolidation strategies in the global Anti Fingerprint Coatings market and offering solutions

➼ Assessing the impact of changing regulatory dynamics in the regions in which companies are keen on expanding their footprints

➼ Provides an understanding of disruptive technology trends to help businesses make their transitions smoothly

➼ Helping leading companies make strategy recalibrations ahead of their competitors and peers

➼ Offers insights into promising growth for top players aiming to retain their leadership position in the & supply-side analysis of the Anti Fingerprint Coatings Market.

Scope of the Anti Fingerprint Coatings Market Report:

The research examines the key players in the global Anti Fingerprint Coatings market in detail, focusing on their market share, gross margin, net profit, sales, product portfolio, new applications, recent developments, and other factors. This study estimates the market size in terms of both values (millions of dollars) and volume (millions of units / K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up techniques were used to estimate and validate the market size of the Anti Fingerprint Coatings market, as well as the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. To identify important market participants, secondary research was utilized, and primary and secondary research was employed to determine their market shares. All percentage share splits and breakdowns were calculated using secondary sources and verified sources.

Speak to our analyst and gain crucial industry insights that will help your business grow @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/241

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Anti-Fingerprint Coatings Market on the basis of type, technology, application, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Hydrophobic Coating

Oleophobic Coating

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Vacuum Deposition

Sol Gel

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Consumer Goods

Smartphones

Laptops and Tablets

Television

Wearables

Others

Building & Construction

Architectural Glass

Ceramic Sanitary ware

Automotive

Solar Panels

Others

How will the Anti Fingerprint Coatings Market, 2022 to 2030 report help you?

In summary, our 250-page report provides you with the following knowledge:

• Revenue forecasts to 2030 for Anti Fingerprint Coatings Market, 2022 to 2030 Market, with forecasts for include report segmentation and company size, each forecast at a global and regional level – discover the industry’s prospects, finding the most lucrative places for investments and revenues.

• Revenue forecasts to 2030 for four regional and 20 key national markets – See forecasts for the Anti Fingerprint Coatings Market, 2022 to 2030 market in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA. Also forecasted is the market in the US, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, France, UK, Italy, China, India, Japan, and Australia among other prominent economies.

• Prospects for established firms and those seeking to enter the market – including company profiles for 15 of the major companies involved in the Anti Fingerprint Coatings Market, 2022 to 2030.

Find quantitative and qualitative analyses with independent predictions. Receive information that only our report contains, staying informed with invaluable business intelligence.

Information found nowhere else

With our new report, you are less likely to fall behind in knowledge or miss out on opportunities. See how our work could benefit your research, analyses, and decisions. Emergen Research study is for everybody needing commercial analyses for the Anti Fingerprint Coatings Market, 2022 to 2030, market-leading companies. You will find data, trends and predictions.

You Can Download Free Sample PDF Copy Of This Report At: https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-history/241

The content of each profile differs, depending on the organization. In general, a profile gives the following information:

• Overview of the company’s Anti Fingerprint Coatings products & services

• Analysis of recent financial performance–annual revenue of the companies

• Assessment of developments–activities, acquisitions, production capacity, deals, new service offerings and collaborations

Thank you for reading our report. Please get in touch with us if you have any query regarding the report or its customization. Our team will ensure the report is best suited to your needs.

About Us:

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyse consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.