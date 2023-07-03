Gift Cards Market Hit to $1.92 Trillion by 2023 : At 15.4% CAGR | Blackhawk Network, PayPal, Inc., Paytronix Systems

PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, UNITED STATES, July 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global gift cards market generated $619.25 billion in 2019, and is estimated to reach $1,922.87 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 15.4% from 2020 to 2027. The report offers an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, key winning strategies, business performance, major segments, and competitive scenarios.

Increase in application areas such as banking, hospitality, and retail stores and growing technological innovation in product offerings drive the growth of the global gift cards market. However, various types of fees associated with card transactions hinder the market growth. On the other hand, surge in demand for gift cards from developing economies such as China and India creates new opportunities for the market player in the coming years.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global gift cards market based on card type, end user, and region.

Based on card type, the closed-loop card segment contributed to the largest share in 2019, accounting for more than two-thirds of the total share, and is estimated to maintain its dominant position during the forecast period. However, the open-loop card segment is estimated to portray the highest CAGR of 17.1% during the forecast period.

Based on end user, the retail establishment segment accounted for the largest share in 2019, holding more than two-thirds of the total share, and is expected to maintain the largest share throughout the forecast period. However, the corporate institutions segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 16.8% from 2020 to 2027.

Based on region, North America contributed the highest share, accounting for more than two-fifths of the total market share in 2019, and will maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. However, Asia-Pacific is also expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 17.0% from 2020 to 2027.

Leading market players analyzed in the research include American Express, Amazon.com, Inc., First Data Corporation, Blackhawk Network Holdings, Inc., Givex Corporation, Fiserv, Inc., NGC US LLC, InComm Inc, Paytronix Systems, Inc, and Qwikcilver Solutions Pvt Ltd.