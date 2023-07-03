Join Us for the 3rd Annual Swing for the Stars Golf Outing on Monday, July 24, 2023 at Lost Marsh Golf Course
All proceeds will go toward scholarships and funding for the students of City Baptist School.HAMMOND, INDIANA, UNITED STATES, July 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- On the upcoming Monday, July 24th, we will be hosting our highly anticipated 3rd Annual Swing for the Stars golf outing at the beautiful Lost Marsh Golf Course. This event promises to be a memorable experience for all attendees, with plenty of fun activities and refreshing drinks to enjoy on the course.
The best part is that all proceeds from this event will go toward scholarships and funding for the students of the esteemed City Baptist School. We are committed to providing the best possible education for our students, and this event will help us to continue to achieve our goals.
If you are interested in learning more about this event or registering, please visit https://www.shelbygiving.com/.../dd43380b-8697-4c69-b1ce for further details. Additionally, if you would like to take advantage of sponsorship opportunities, please feel free to contact Brother John Francis at John.Francis@fbchammond.com for more information.
We would be thrilled to have you join us for this exciting event and look forward to seeing you there! Thank you for your time and consideration.
