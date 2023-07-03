Cutty Protection And Security Offers Specialized Security Services For Social Events And Personal Outings

Phoenix, Arizona – Cutty Protection and Security is a private security company that has been in business since 1997 and a leader in patrol services and high-profile event security Phoenix for almost 30 years.

With the company’s agents being cross-trained and licensed as both security guards and private investigators, the team at Cutty Protection and Security specializes in social events, such as movie screenings, parties, and personal outings, as well as being one of the few companies in Arizona licensed to provide security in a casino.

When looking for reputable security guard companies in Phoenix, it is essential to consider a few important factors to ensure the security or patrol service that you employ will provide adequate security for your guests and guarantee a smooth-running special event.

Cutty Protection and Security has released a helpful guide to assist you in what to look for when selecting a security company, as well as taking into account the possible variations between services and the potential costs.

What factors determine the cost of professional security services?

There are a number of factors that come into play when determining the cost of private security services. The most common factors that influence private security fees, as well as the quality of their service, include:

The choice between armed or unarmed security guards

If you opt for armed security guards over unarmed guards, you can rest assured of the increased security for your event, although armed guards will cost you more money.

The reason you pay more is that there are more costs involved with intensive firearm training, the purchase and maintenance of firearms, and obtaining relevant licenses.

Level of experience

Experienced security guards will involve a higher cost but possess a better set of skills and the right assortment of attributes to offer your event exceptional security and protection.

Level of security training

Not all security training courses are created equal.

Comprehensive training for security guards will include identifying threats and taking appropriate steps to neutralize the situation.

Additionally, their training will allow them to perform lethal and non-lethal combat techniques as required by the situation at hand.

Patrolling Services

When you require security patrol services Phoenix Arizona, it is essential to consider the different types of patrolling service’s unique sets of advantages.

With foot patrolling, security guards can carry out a more thorough inspection of a facility, something that cannot be performed using a vehicle, enabling them to conduct an easier and faster identification of security threats.

Vehicle patrol services are ideal when facilities located on large tracts of land need to be covered or when an immediate response to an emergency situation is required.

Additionally, vehicle patrolling offers peace of mind at events where large crowds gather at a venue. Guests, attendees, vendors, and event staff need to be protected against criminal intent, and expensive items and equipment also need to be safeguarded to ensure your event is a success.

Cutty Protection and Security is a registered, licensed, and affiliated company that has a dedicated vehicle patrol division with the relevant expertise and experience to ensure your event runs smoothly and is secure.

