Mini Mall Storage: Multinational Storage Company Offers 5 Locations in Salina, Kansas

Salina, Kansas – Mini Mall Storage, a storage company established in 1977 with locations across the United States and Canada, has convenient drive up access storage units with video surveillance at all 5 Salina locations.

The facilities are located in a variety of districts across the city to provide convenient Salina storage for locals looking for storage solutions in a range of different areas. These include:

Mini Mall Storage’s South Ninth Street facility is within proximity to I-135, allowing easy access from different points in town.

Mini Mall Storage’s facility on Centennial Road is located right off Highway 81, allowing access from all points in town. Customers can find the storage units across the street from the Kansas State University-Salina campus, allowing for a short drive or walk for students. Other nearby local attractions include Walmart, Menards, Fairfield Inn & Suites, and Freedy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers.

Mini Mall Storage’s Clark Street location is near the intersection of West South Street and South Broadway Boulevard and is by Revolution Church, Cross Roads Church, Maggie Mae’s, and the Village Inn. The storage units are also just a few minutes away from major roads like I-135 and I-70, which are accessible for residents from Salina, New Cambria, Trenton, Bavaria, and Smolan.

The total 5 key locations offered by Mini Mall Storage in the Selina area are designed to provide university students, businesses, and locals access to a wide selection of storage unit options and prices, as well as uncovered vehicle Storage in Salina for their boat, RV, or other vehicles.

Mini Mall Storage’s storage units are available in sizes from 5’ x 5’ to 10’ x 10’ across all locations and are also offering 2nd month free on select units, along with some options for customers to rent units for 3 months at 50%.

A spokesperson for Mini Mall Storage said, “Whether you’re a long-term resident of Salina looking to downsize, a business owner looking for more space or you’re attending college at Kansas Wesleyan University and have limited room in student housing, self-storage can help. At Mini Mall Storage, we have a wide selection of storage unit options in several key locations, allowing you to find the right fit for you.”

In addition to ensuring customers’ items are secure, Mini Mall Storage offers convenient storage features that make it easy for customers to manage their storage items, such as extended hours, as well as:

Ground-level units

24-hour digital video recording

RV and boat storage

Autopay

drive up storage units

To store items at Mini Mall Storage, customers are not required to sign a long-term contract and instead are offered month-to-month leases that allow their belongings to be stored for as little or as long as needed.

The company also offers a range of payment options, including cash, check, credit, or debit card, to ensure its self storage options are as simple as possible for their customers. Mini Mall Storage additionally accepts e-transfer of funds for customers who are paying their second and subsequent bills; all they have to do is speak to a member of the Mini Mall Storage team to set up recurring payments.

More information

To find out more about Mini Mall Storage and its 5 facilities in Salina, Kansas, please visit the website at https://www.minimallstorage.com/self-storage/kansas/salina/.

