NEW SCIENTIFIC EVIDENCE ON HOW TO RELIEVE BUG BITE DISCOMFORT AND ITCHING WITH heat it®
The itch-relieving smartphone device was used to prove that condensed heat on pesky bug bites reduces itching and pain effectively, safely and quicklyBERLIN, GERMANY, July 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Everyone can say hello to a summer free from the discomfort of bug bites. This June, The Charité, one of Germany’s leading research hospitals, announced exciting findings proving that heat applied to irritated skin can relieve itching and pain caused by mosquitos, horseflies, bees and wasps. Using heat it®, the sensational attachable smartphone device, researchers analyzed 12,000 insect bites from over 1,750 participants. The paper of the research was published June 26, 2023 in the renown Swedish dermatology journal ActaDV.
The results of the study demonstrate great progress in the current treatments available in First Aid and the relief of insect bites and stings. The study found that heat it® is an incredibly effective technological development that is not only easily accessible but easy to use. Relief began immediately just one minute after treatment and increased up to 10 minutes.
The study found that itchiness was reduced by an average 63% just 2 minutes after treatment and by 78% 10 minutes after the treatment. Through a randomized, controlled trial, the team analyzed the healing process of bites and stings following the treatment with heat it®. The results demonstrate how controlled hyperthermia (raising the temperature) on the irritated area is completely safe and makes itchiness 4 times less in a couple minutes after using heat it®.
While heat it® already has countless five-star Amazon reviews, as well as dermatologists and doctors’ endorsement attesting to its efficacy and improvement of a life enjoyed outdoors as well as indoors, the published study confirms the product’s advancement in the medical community.
More about heat it®
In addition to its ingenious technology and efficiency relieving itchiness and pain from bug bites, heat it® is different than other solution on the market because:
- It can fit in every pocket, purse or key chain so it never leaves the user’s side – whether camping, exercising outdoors, going to a game or doing, well anything, where bugs might be present.
- As opposed to other creams or bug relief treatments, heat it® is personalized for kids and adults with 12 treatment modes –because everybody’s skin is a little different.
- Low energy consumption: heat it® gets up to 1,000 uses with just ONE smartphone charge.
- Natural: no batteries needed, no harsh chemicals or irritants or chemicals.
- Durable and permanent: heat it® is designed to stand the test of time and requires no additional expenses for upgrades. The devices come with no limit on treatments it can provide.
- Made in Germany: heat it® is proud to have in-house production with patents worldwide.
heat it is available online on Amazon and will be rolling out to select R.E.I. stores.
For more information visit heat-it online at just-heat-it.com.
# # #
EDITOR'S NOTE: For more information about heat-it™ and to arrange to speak with a company spokesperson, please contact Nancy Trent or Pamela Wadler at 212-966-0024 or pam@trentandcompany.com.
Pamela Wadler
Trent and Company
email us here