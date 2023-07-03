Submit Release
EU officials express condolences over fatal incident at Chisinau airport

European Union officials expressed their condolences to families and friends of the victims of Friday’s shooting at Chisinau airport.

A border guard and an airport security official have been killed after a man opened fire at Chisinau International Airport on 30 June. The Moldovan Interior Ministry said the shooting took place after a foreign citizen was denied entry into the country.

“Our thoughts are with you during this tragic time! We commend the authorities of the Republic of Moldova for their quick reactions and immediate communication to the population on the nature of the attack, keeping everyone safe,”  Janis Mazeiks, EU Ambassador to the Republic of Moldova, wrote on Facebook.

“My sincere condolences to the families of the victims and I wish a fast recovery to the injured of today’s shooting in Chisinau, Moldova,” Oliver Varhelyi, European Commissioner for Neighbourhood and Enlargement, wrote on Twitter.

