Ukrainian young European ambassadors host leadership and EU-funded opportunities session in Kyiv

On 29 June, Ukrainian Young European Ambassadors (YEAs) co-organised an offline session on leadership for the graduates of the ‘Girls Leadership Academy 3.0’ and ‘Girls Diplomatic Academy 1.0’ projects.

During the session, the YEAs also delivered a presentation on the EU-funded opportunities for youth that can help develop leadership skills and dive into the field of international relations.

The event took place in Kyiv and gathered 40+ girls 14-21 years old from different regions of Ukraine: Berdychiv (Zhytomyr oblast), Brusyliv (Zhytomyr oblast), Cherkasy (Cherkasy oblast), Chernihiv, Dnipro, Ivano-Frankivsk, Kamianske (Dnipropetrovsk oblast), Kharkiv, Khmelnytskyi, Kramatorsk (Donetsk oblast), Kryvyi Rih (Dnipropetrovsk oblast), Ladyzhyn (Vinnytsia oblast), Lviv, Lutsk, Mukachevo, Mykolaiv, Romny (Sumy oblast), Stryi (Lviv oblast), Ternopil, Zaporizhzhia, Vinnytsia, ), Zhytomyr, Shebelynka (Kahrkiv oblast, and Uzhhorod.

Among the invited speakers of the first part of the event were Maryna Popatenko, adviser on policies and youth involvement of the USAID ‘Dream and Act’ programme, ex-deputy Minister of Youth and Sports of Ukraine, Kateryna Halushka, commander of the crew of paramedics in the medical battalion ‘Hospitaliers’, and Yana Brenzey, TV presenter, co-author of the ‘Palaie’ YouTube channel. It was moderated by Liliia Antoniuk, YEAs in Ukraine National Coordinator. Among others, speakers shared their vision of the concept of ‘responsible and value-driven leadership’, the impact of social media on perception of leaders and leadership in society, and shared advice on how to develop leadership skills.

The second part of the event was delivered by Nataliia Balitska, Ukrainian YEA, who talked about Erasmus+ youth exchanges and Erasmus+ trainings, Erasmus+ short-term academic exchanges, Erasmus Mundus, the College of Europe, the traineeships at the EU institutions, ‘Eastern Partnership Civil Society Fellowship’ programme, ‘European Solidarity Corps’ programme, the ‘Erasmus for Young Entrepreneurs’ programme, the EU Study Days, Euroclubs and Euroquiz. At the end of the event, participants had the chance to join the Kahoot quiz and test their knowledge on the EU, the EU-Ukraine relations, and EU-funded opportunities for youth.

The project was implemented in cooperation with the EU4Youth Alumni Network, the NGO ‘Women’s League’, and the Ukrainian-Danish Youth House.