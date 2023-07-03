Submit Release
News Search

There were 498 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 232,137 in the last 365 days.

Ukrainian young European ambassadors host leadership and EU-funded opportunities session in Kyiv

On 29 June, Ukrainian Young European Ambassadors (YEAs) co-organised an offline session on leadership for the graduates of the ‘Girls Leadership Academy 3.0’ and ‘Girls Diplomatic Academy 1.0’ projects. 

During the session, the YEAs also delivered a presentation on the EU-funded opportunities for youth that can help develop leadership skills and dive into the field of international relations.

The event took place in Kyiv and gathered 40+ girls 14-21 years old from different regions of Ukraine: Berdychiv (Zhytomyr oblast), Brusyliv  (Zhytomyr oblast), Cherkasy (Cherkasy oblast), Chernihiv, Dnipro, Ivano-Frankivsk, Kamianske (Dnipropetrovsk oblast), Kharkiv, Khmelnytskyi, Kramatorsk (Donetsk oblast), Kryvyi Rih (Dnipropetrovsk oblast), Ladyzhyn (Vinnytsia oblast), Lviv, Lutsk, Mukachevo, Mykolaiv, Romny (Sumy oblast), Stryi (Lviv oblast), Ternopil, Zaporizhzhia, Vinnytsia, ),  Zhytomyr, Shebelynka (Kahrkiv oblast, and Uzhhorod.

Among the invited speakers of the first part of the event were Maryna Popatenko, adviser on policies and youth involvement of the USAID ‘Dream and Act’ programme, ex-deputy Minister of Youth and Sports of Ukraine, Kateryna Halushka, commander of the crew of paramedics in the medical battalion ‘Hospitaliers’, and Yana Brenzey, TV presenter, co-author of the ‘Palaie’ YouTube channel. It was moderated by Liliia Antoniuk, YEAs in Ukraine National Coordinator. Among others, speakers shared their vision of the concept of ‘responsible and value-driven leadership’, the impact of social media on perception of leaders and leadership in society, and shared advice on how to develop leadership skills.

Ukrainian young European ambassadors host leadership and EU-funded opportunities session in Kyiv

The second part of the event was delivered by Nataliia Balitska, Ukrainian YEA, who talked about Erasmus+ youth exchanges and Erasmus+ trainings, Erasmus+ short-term academic exchanges, Erasmus Mundus, the College of Europe, the traineeships at the EU institutions, ‘Eastern Partnership Civil Society Fellowship’ programme, ‘European Solidarity Corps’ programme, the ‘Erasmus for Young Entrepreneurs’ programme, the EU Study Days, Euroclubs and Euroquiz. At the end of the event, participants had the chance to join the Kahoot quiz and test their knowledge on the EU, the EU-Ukraine relations, and EU-funded opportunities for youth.

The project was implemented in cooperation with the EU4Youth Alumni Network, the NGO ‘Women’s League’, and the Ukrainian-Danish Youth House.

You just read:

Ukrainian young European ambassadors host leadership and EU-funded opportunities session in Kyiv

Distribution channels: Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more