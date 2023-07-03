Ukraine: Shortlisted artists of ‘Together we Create. Together we Preserve’ contest to present their works in Kyiv on 8 July

The EU Delegation to Ukraine invites everyone to attend an open-air event in Kyiv on 8 July to see the various works of artists who made it to the final round of the EU-funded competition ‘Together we Create. Together we Preserve’.

It was held from 26 May to 20 June, within the framework of the communication campaign “Together, We Create. Together, We Preserve”, in partnership with the Lavra Art Gallery in Kyiv. Supported by the EU, the competition invited artists to express their own take on the Russian war and Ukraine’s heroic resistance.

Over 50 art projects were submitted. Seven projects were shortlisted:

Siren Songs (Arsen Savadov and Roman Mykhaylov);

The Same Words (Anna Vereschaka);

Come Back Alive ‘Hugs’ (Serhiy Korniyevskyi);

Ukraine (Serhiy Borodin);

Sculptures (Valeriy Pirogov);

Evacuation, Evacuation (Oleg Kharch);

Copper Shroud / Found Objects (Vasyl Dmytruk).

The exhibition will take place at the Lavra Gallery. Entrance to the event is free.

Visitors will be able to learn the basics of handcrafting, watch documentaries, join creative activities and competitions, as well as meeting and talking to Ukrainian artists and those involved in EU cultural projects and programmes.

