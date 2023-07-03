Global Atrophic Scars Treatment Market Size Is Set to Reach USD 47.19 Billion by 2030, With the 9.04% CAGR

[201 + Pages Research Study] According to a market research study published by Zion Market Research, the demand analysis of Global Atrophic Scars Treatment Market size & share revenue was valued at around USD 23.62 billion in 2022 and is estimated to grow about USD 47.19 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of approximately 9.04% between 2023 and 2030. The key market players are listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Allergan (AbbVie), Galderma, Merz Pharma, Cynosure, Syneron Candela, Lumenis, Cutera, Sciton, Alma Lasers, Sinclair Pharma, Suneva Medical, Johnson & Johnson, Bausch Health Companies, Revance Therapeutics, Endo International, Sanofi, Nestlé Skin Health, Merck & Co., Smith & Nephew, Integra Lifesciences, Coloplast, Medtronic, Zimmer Biomet, Stryker, Misonix., and others.

What is Atrophic Scars Treatment? How big is the Atrophic Scars Treatment Industry?

Report Overview:

An atrophic scar is known to develop when the skin fails to generate tissue correctly. These scars are indented in appearance, unlike other skin scars such as hypertrophic scars or keloids. The texture is influenced due to the healing process that takes place below the expected skin layer. Atrophic scars are most commonly associated with acne or chickenpox but they may also develop due to a mole removal process that the patient may have undergone. There are three main types of atrophic scars. Rolling scars are characterized by distinct edges and are located around the cheeks. Flat-bottomed type resembles scars that arise due to chickenpox and are known as boxcars scars. The final type is the icepick scars that appear as deep pores. The atrophic scars treatment industry deals with various treatment processes undertaken to treat skin issues either completely or partially.

Global Atrophic Scars Treatment Market: Growth Dynamics

The global atrophic scars market is projected to grow owing to the increasing number of people suffering from acne. They are caused due to the inflammation of acne blemishes and sometimes if the blemish contents spill into the surrounding tissue it may cause deeper scars. Several causes can trigger mild to severe forms of acne and it affects people of all genders across age groups. Factors such as poor diet, irregular sleep patterns, dirty makeup brushes, and stress are some of the most common reasons that lead to acne while hormonal disbalance remains a primary uncontrollable cause of acne. As per National Health Service (NHS), more than 95% of people between the age group of 11 to 30 years face acne-related concerns to some extent.

In addition to this, the changing lifestyle and overconsumption of unhealthy food such as fried products, fast food , and other items prepared in unhygienic conditions can also cause acne leaving scars when healing. Moreover, the growing accessibility to treatment including more intense methods such as laser techniques or simple application of topical creams has resulted in greater demand for atrophic scar treatments.

The atrophic scars treatment industry may face growth restrictions due to the high cost of treatment, especially derma fillers and laser surgeries. It can limit access to treatment for people with limited income. Additionally, the lack of healthcare infrastructure especially the availability of experienced dermatologists in rural and underdeveloped areas could further restrict market expansion. Social stigma and psychological factors surrounding atrophic scars play a crucial role in determining whether a person is comfortable with undergoing the treatment procedures.

The rising demand for personalized treatments and medicines could create better growth opportunities while the risk of potential side-effects may challenge market growth.

Report Scope

Atrophic Scars Treatment Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global atrophic scars treatment market is segmented based on distribution channel, product type, and region.

Based on distribution channel, the global market is divided into pharmacies & drug stores, hospitals, e-commerce, and clinics & dermatology centers. The atrophic scars treatment industry registered the highest growth in the clinics & dermatology centers segment in 2022 since they are under the care of specialized healthcare professionals with multiple years of practical and theoretical knowledge on dealing with skin-related conditions. They are also better equipped with necessary testing and diagnostic medical tools and offer a wide range of services including the treatment of all scar forms. The efficiency rate of dermatologists as compared to other medical professions when treating skin conditions is higher. As per reports by IBISWorld, there are around 5324 registered dermatologists in the US as of 2023. The pharmacies and drug stores segment also generates considerable revenue due to the high demand for over-the-counter (OTC) medicines especially in the topical form.

Based on product type, the atrophic scars treatment industry is divided into laser, topical, injectable, and surface treatment. The highest segmental growth was registered in the laser treatments and injectable segments in 2022. The former method typically includes fractional laser resurfacing which is one of the most commonly conducted procedures for treating atrophic scars. It can help in improving texture, tone, and overall scar appearance. Moreover, it also promoted collagen production. The method is highly regarded for its ability to deliver with extreme precision as it can penetrate the deeper layers of the skin. Derma fillers are an example of an injectable treatment. The filler contains substances like hyaluronic acid which are injected into the scar which results in the plumping of depressed areas. There is a considerable market for topical medicines driven by extensive promotions and advertisements conducted by skincare-selling brands. A fact sheet published by Yale Medicine claims that nearly 25% of women in their 40s report having acne.

The global Atrophic Scars Treatment market is segmented as follows:

By Distribution Channel

Pharmacies & Drug Stores

Hospitals

E-Commerce

Clinics & Dermatology Centers

By Product Type

Laser

Topical

Injectable

Surface Treatment

By Distribution Channel

Pharmacies & Drug Stores

Hospitals

E-Commerce

Clinics & Dermatology Centers

By Product Type

Laser

Topical

Injectable

Surface Treatment

The atrophic scars treatment market is projected to grow at a significant rate due to advancements in scar treatment technologies

Based on distribution channel segmentation, clinics & dermatology centers was predicted to show maximum market share in the year 2022

Based on product type segmentation, the laser was the leading treatment in 2022

On the basis of region, North America was the leading revenue generator in 2022

Regional Analysis:

The global atrophic scars treatment market is projected to be dominated by North America led by the higher awareness rate among the general population about the availability of several medical treatments available in the market. Moreover, high disposable income, surging healthcare expenditure, and the presence of an overall developed and advanced medical care architecture are responsible for higher growth.

Europe may register significant revenue due to the presence of multiple pharmaceutical companies specially operating in the dermatology segment along with an increasing number of cosmetic product manufacturers advertising products that are claimed to treat acne scars or other forms of atrophic scars.

In Asia-Pacific, India, China, Japan, and South Korea are likely to register a high growth rate as the demand for aesthetic-enhancing procedures is on the rise. The presence of a rapidly expanding cosmetics industry and advancements in skincare technologies are also crucial to regional market expansion.

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Recent Developments

In January 2023, Rox Anderson, the director of the Wellman Center for Photomedicine at Harvard Medical School, discussed the future of dermatology at the Maui Derm Hawaii 2023. During these sessions, the participants explored new devices and therapies that can enhance dermatology practices in the future

In April 2022, Lancer Dermatology, a premium dermatology practice based in Beverly Hills, announced a partnership with Forefront Dermatology. The latter is the largest physician-led specialty group focusing on dermatological services in the US

