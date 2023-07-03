Exploring the Booming Forestry Equipment Tires Market with a Projected Value of US$ 2.57 Billion in 2033: Persistence Market Research

Global Market Study on Forestry Equipment Tire: Strong Competition Facing Pneumatic Tires, with Solid Tires & Polymer-based Tires Gaining Ground

/EIN News/ -- New York, July 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Forestry Equipment Tires Market Size is expected to reach a value of US$ 1.47 Billion by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2022 to 2023. The global market of Forestry Equipment Tire is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 2.57 Billion in 2033. The growth of the market is being driven by the increasing demand for wood and wood products, coupled with the shift towards mechanization and automation in forestry operations to increase efficiency and output.



Market Introduction

The forestry industry plays a crucial role in the global economy by providing wood products and supporting environmental conservation efforts. Forestry equipment, such as skidders, forwarders, harvesters, and loaders, require specialized tires to operate efficiently in rugged and demanding terrains. Forestry equipment tires are designed to withstand harsh conditions, provide optimal traction, and minimize soil compaction. This research report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global forestry equipment tires market, including market size, growth trends, key players, and future prospects.

Methodology

To gather the necessary information for this research report, a combination of primary and secondary research methods was employed. Primary research involved conducting interviews with industry experts, manufacturers, and end-users of forestry equipment tires. Secondary research involved collecting data from reliable sources such as industry reports, company websites, government publications, and trade associations. The collected data was analyzed using qualitative and quantitative techniques to derive meaningful insights.

The key factors driving market growth include:

Key Market Drivers

Increasing demand for wood and wood products

Shift towards mechanization and automation in forestry operations

Growth of the construction industry

Rising disposable incomes in developing countries

Increasing government initiatives to promote sustainable forestry practices

Key Market Trends

Growing demand for solid tires and polymer-based tires

Increasing focus on tire safety and performance

Rise of the e-forestry equipment market

Growing popularity of retreading

Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the global forestry equipment tires market include:

MICHELIN

Nokian Tyres plc

Bridgestone Corporation

Titan International, Inc.

Balkrishna Industries Limited

The Yokohama Rubber Co. Ltd.

Qingdao Qizhou Rubber Co. Ltd.

MAXAM TIRE INTERNATIONAL LTD

Tianjin United Tire & Rubber International Company

Recent Developments

some recent developments of companies in the forestry equipment tires market are

Bridgestone Corporation launched its new forestry equipment tire line, the Earthmover Radial, in 2022. The tires are designed for use on harvesters, forwarders, and skidders, and offer improved traction, durability, and fuel efficiency.

launched its new forestry equipment tire line, the Earthmover Radial, in 2022. The tires are designed for use on harvesters, forwarders, and skidders, and offer improved traction, durability, and fuel efficiency. Michelin Group introduced its new X Works Forestry tire line in 2021. The tires are designed for use on a variety of forestry equipment, including harvesters, forwarders, and skidders, and offer improved traction, durability, and performance in wet and muddy conditions.

Market Segmentation

The global forestry equipment tires market is segmented by type, application, and region.

By Type

Pneumatic tires

Solid tires

Polymer-based tires

By Application

Harvester

Forwarder

Skidder

Tree planter

Others

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America

Future Outlook

The global forestry equipment tires market is expected to witness steady growth in the coming years. Technological advancements in tire manufacturing, the rising demand for sustainable forest management practices, and expanding forestry activities will be the key drivers of market growth. The market players should focus on product innovation, strategic collaborations, and expansion in emerging markets to capitalize on the growing opportunities in the forestry equipment tires market.

Recommendations

The key players in the market are advised to focus on developing innovative forestry equipment tires that offer superior performance and safety features.

The market players are also advised to focus on expanding their product portfolio to cater to the growing demand for different types of forestry equipment tires.

The market players are also advised to focus on expanding their distribution network to reach a wider customer base.

