Superabsorbent Polymers Market to be Worth $14.9 Billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by Meticulous Research®

Superabsorbent Polymers Market by Type (Sodium Polyacrylate, Polyacrylamide Copolymer), Application (Personal Care & Hygiene, Medical, Construction), Sector (Agriculture, Packaging, Health & Wellness, Oil & Gas), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2030

/EIN News/ -- Redding, California, July 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled, ‘ Superabsorbent Polymers Market by Type (Sodium Polyacrylate, Polyacrylamide Copolymer), Application (Personal Care & Hygiene, Medical, Construction), Sector (Agriculture, Packaging, Health & Wellness, Oil & Gas), and Geography - Global Forecasts to 2030’ the superabsorbent polymers market is projected to reach $14.9 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2023 to 2030.

Superabsorbent polymers (SAPs), also known as slush powder, are a type of hydrogel, a polymer matrix composed of hydrophilic monomers. It is a special type of polymer that can absorb and retain extremely large amounts of a liquid relative to its own mass. SAPs have a variety of applications, including agriculture, papermaking, hygiene products, construction, medical and healthcare, packaging, and textiles. Also, it is used in industrial applications such as water purification, chemical absorption, oil spills, and other chemical processes.

Download Free Report Sample Now: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/download-sample-report/cp_id=5525

The growth of this market is mainly driven by the growing demand for superabsorbent polymers in personal care products, increasing adoption of superabsorbent polymers in agriculture for water management and improved crop yield, and rising awareness about hygiene and healthcare. Additionally, the advancements in bio-based superabsorbent polymers and increasing application in oil & gas, food packaging, and agriculture sectors are expected to create market growth opportunities.

However, the non-biodegradable nature of superabsorbent polymers restrain the growth of this market. Stringent regulations and standards for the use and disposal of superabsorbent polymers products are major challenges for the players operating in this market. Additionally, the growing demand for superabsorbent polymers in smart packaging applications is a prominent trend in the market.

The superabsorbent polymers market is segmented by type (sodium polyacrylate, polyacrylamide copolymer, and others types), application (personal care & hygiene, packaging & absorbents, self-healing concrete & sealants, medical dressings, soil moisture retention, spill containment, and other applications), sector (agriculture, packaging & industrial, construction & civil engineering, health & wellness, medical, oil & gas, and other sectors), and geography. The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyses the market at the regional and country levels.

Have Any Query? Ask To Analyst: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/speak-to-analyst/cp_id=5525

Based on type, the global superabsorbent polymers market is broadly segmented into sodium polyacrylate, polyacrylamide copolymer, and other types. In 2023, the sodium polyacrylate segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global superabsorbent polymers market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the growing demand for sodium polyacrylate for detergents and personal hygiene products due to its ability to absorb liquids much larger than its mass, high absorbency and retention capabilities and the increasing consumer awareness of hygiene and comfort. However, the polyacrylamide copolymer segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on application, the global superabsorbent polymers market is broadly segmented into personal care & hygiene, packaging & absorbents, self-healing concrete & sealants, medical dressings, soil moisture retention, spill containment, and other applications. In 2023, the personal care & hygiene segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global superabsorbent polymers market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the growing consumer demand for enhanced comfort and convenience in personal care products and the increasing demand for leakage protection and odor control in diapers. However, the medical dressings segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Quick Buy – Superabsorbent Polymers Market- Global Opportunity Analysis And Industry Forecast (2023-2030), Research Report: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/Checkout/84929388

Based on sector, the global superabsorbent polymers market is broadly segmented into agriculture, packaging & industrial, construction & civil engineering, health & wellness, medical, oil & gas, and other sectors. In 2023, the health & wellness sector is expected to account for the largest share of the global superabsorbent polymers market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the increasing awareness about the importance of effective wound management and infection prevention and the growing emphasis on hygiene and sanitation in healthcare and hygiene applications. However, the medical sector is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on geography, the global superabsorbent polymers market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2023, Asia-Pacific is expected to account for the largest share of the global superabsorbent polymers market, followed by Europe and North America. This market is also projected to witness rapid growth during the forecast period. The large share of this market is mainly attributed to the increasing adoption of SAPs for medical applications, rising environmental concerns to develop sustainable and biodegradable superabsorbent polymers, increasing government initiatives promoting personal hygiene, growing demand for personal care and hygiene products that incorporate superabsorbent polymers (SAPs) for enhanced performance and comfort.

The report also includes an extensive assessment of the key growth strategies adopted by the leading market participants in the last three to four years. The key players operating in the superabsorbent polymers market are BASF SE (Germany), Evonik Industries AG (Germany), Nippon Shokubai Co., Ltd. (Japan), Sumitomo Seika Chemicals Co., Ltd. (Japan), LG Chem Ltd. (South Korea), Formosa Plastics Corporation(Taiwan), Sanyo Chemical Industries, Ltd. (Japan), Yixing Danson Technology(China), Songwon Industrial Co., Ltd. (South Korea), San-Dia Polymers Global Co. Ltd. (Japan), Kao Corporation (Japan), Zhejiang Weilong Polymer Material Co., Ltd (China), Quan Zhou Banglida Technology Industry Co., Ltd. (China), Shandong Nuoer Biological Technology Co., Ltd. (China), Wanhua Chemical (Yantai) Sales Co., Ltd. (China), Sinofert Holdings Limited (China), and Ecovia Renewables Inc. (U.S.).

To gain more insights into the market with a detailed table of content and figures, click here: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/superabsorbent-polymers-market-5525

Scope of the report:

Superabsorbent Polymers Market Assessment - by Type

Sodium Polyacrylate

Polyacrylamide Copolymer

Other Types

Superabsorbent Polymers Market Assessment - by Application

Personal Care & Hygiene

Packaging & Absorbents

Self-healing Concrete & Sealants

Medical Dressings

Soil Moisture Retention

Spill Containment

Other Applications

Superabsorbent Polymers Market Assessment - by Sector

Agriculture

Packaging & Industrial

Construction & Civil Engineering

Health & Wellness

Medical

Oil & Gas

Other Sectors

Superabsorbent Polymers Market Assessment - by Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Netherlands Denmark Austria Switzerland Rest of Europe (RoE)

Asia-Pacific Japan China India South Korea Singapore Australia & New Zealand Malaysia Rest of Asia-Pacific (RoAPAC)

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa UAE South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa



Request Free Report Sample Now: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/request-sample-report/cp_id=5525

Related Report:

Hydrocolloids Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast (2020-2027)

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/hydrocolloids-market-5109



Activated Alumina Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast (2021-2028)

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/activated-alumina-market-5209



Water and Wastewater Treatment Technologies Market- Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast (2022-2029)

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/water-and-wastewater-treatment-technologies-market-5299



Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast (2022-2029)

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/water-and-wastewater-treatment-chemicals-market-5302

About Meticulous Research®

Meticulous Research® was founded in 2010 and incorporated as Meticulous Market Research Pvt. Ltd. in 2013 as a private limited company under the Companies Act, 1956. Since its incorporation, the company has become the leading provider of premium market intelligence in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

The name of our company defines our services, strengths, and values. Since the inception, we have only thrived to research, analyze, and present the critical market data with great attention to details. With the meticulous primary and secondary research techniques, we have built strong capabilities in data collection, interpretation, and analysis of data including qualitative and quantitative research with the finest team of analysts. We design our meticulously analyzed intelligent and value-driven syndicate market research reports, custom studies, quick turnaround research, and consulting solutions to address business challenges of sustainable growth.

Contact:

Mr. Khushal Bombe

Meticulous Market Research Inc.

1267 Willis St, Ste 200 Redding,

California, 96001, U.S.

USA: +1-646-781-8004

Europe : +44-203-868-8738

APAC: +91 744-7780008

Email- sales@meticulousresearch.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/

Connect with us on LinkedIn- https://www.linkedin.com/company/meticulous-research

Content Source: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/pressrelease/756/superabsorbent-polymers-market-2030

Mr. Khushal Bombe Meticulous Research® Direct Lines: +1-646-781-8004 (North America) +44-203-868-8738 (Europe) +91 744-7780008 (Asia-Pacific) Email- sales@meticulousresearch.com Visit Our Website: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/ Meticulous Research® Blog: https://meticulousblog.org/ Connect with us on LinkedIn- https://www.linkedin.com/company/meticulous-research