CGC, NEE & LAZR Class Action Reminders: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC, A Top Firm, Reminds Investors of Deadlines and to Actively Participate

Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against the following publicly-traded companies. You can review a copy of the Complaints by visiting the links below or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Law Clerk and Client Relations Manager, Yael Nathanson of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss, you can request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.



Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ: CGC)

Class Period: May 31, 2021 - May 10, 2023

Deadline: July 24, 2023

For more info: www.bgandg.com/cgc.

The Complaint alleges that defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) there were material weaknesses in the Company's internal controls over accounting and financial reporting; (2) as a result, the Company improperly booked sales of its BioSteel business unit; (3) as a result, the Company's revenue was overstated; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE: NEE)

Class Period: December 2, 2021 – February 1, 2023

Deadline: July 25, 2023

For more info: www.bgandg.com/nee.

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, and failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants misled investors by failing to disclose that: (1) FPL’s surreptitious orchestration of political misconduct exposed NEE to substantial legal and reputational risk; and (2) in light of the above, Defendant’s positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: LAZR)

Class Period: February 28, 2023 - March 17, 2023

Deadline: July 25, 2023

For more info: www.bgandg.com/lazr.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, the Complaint alleges that Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Luminar had misappropriated an image of a competitor’s PIC to market the Company’s own products and capabilities; (2) the foregoing conduct subjected the Company to a heightened risk of, inter alia, litigation and/or regulatory enforcement action; (3) all the foregoing, once revealed, was likely to negatively impact Luminar’s business and reputation; and (4) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

