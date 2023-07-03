Contact: Heather Tehan, (315) 793-2447

Release Date: June 30, 2023 State Department of Transportation to Host Pubic Information Meeting on Proposed Projects in the Village and Town of Boonville, Oneida County Meeting will be held July 20 at the Boonville Town and Village Offices The New York State Department of Transportation will host a public information meeting on two proposed projects in the Village and Town of Boonville, Oneida County, on Thursday, July 20, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Boonville Town and Village Offices, 13149 State Route 12, Boonville, NY 13309. The first proposed project is a project to realign the intersection of State Route 12 and State Route 12D in the Village of Boonville. The project will include a new, three color traffic signal, reconstruction of approximately 500 feet of State Route 12D, curbs, reconstruction and addition of sidewalks, upgrades to drainage, new signs, and pavement markings. Construction is planned to begin in 2024. The second proposed project is being coordinated in conjunction with the need for water service replacements throughout the village. This project includes paving of State Route 12D, State Route 46 (Post Street) and State Route 294 (Ford Road) in the Village and Town of Boonville. Improvements also include ADA accessible curb ramps, sidewalk repairs, upgrades to drainage, new signs, and pavement markings. A construction date has not been set at this time. The open-house style meeting will provide information about project and allow attendees to speak with Department of Transportation representatives who will be available to receive comments and answer individual questions. No formal presentation is planned. To submit written comments please contact Brian Hoffmann, P.E., NYSDOT Regional Design Engineer, 207 Genesee Street, Utica, NY 13501, or call (315) 793-2429. If a sign language interpreter, assisted listening system or other accommodation will be required to facilitate your participation in the meeting please contact our office. The facility is accessible.