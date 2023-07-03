Boralex announces the appointment of Mihaela Stefanov as Senior Vice President, Enterprise Risk Management and Corporate Social Responsibility

/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL, July 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Boralex inc. (“Boralex” or the “Company”) (TSX: BLX) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mihaela Stefanov as Senior Vice President, Enterprise Risk Management and Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR). With this new role, Ms. Stefanov joins the Boralex Executive Committee effective immediately.



"Since joining Boralex, Mihaela’s strong and inspiring leadership has put corporate social responsibility at the heart of our decision-making processes, creating a reflex both among senior executives across the company and within the Board of Directors", said Patrick Decostre, President and CEO of Boralex. "I welcome her to the Executive Committee and look forward to continuing the work and transformations begun over two years ago."

"It's a privilege for me to join a management team that sees CSR and, more broadly, integrated risk management, as levers for growth and success," said Mihaela Stefanov. "We have a responsibility to produce energy sustainably for future generations. I will continue to work every day to make this purpose a reality and strengthen our position as a CSR model for our partners."

Mihaela joined Boralex in April 2021 as Director, Corporate Social Responsibility, before being promoted to Vice President, Corporate Social Responsibility. She orchestrated the development and deployment of the CSR strategy throughout the company and coordinated the various internal and external disclosures in this area. She has 12 years experience in strategy and consulting in sustainable development and social responsibility. Before joining Boralex, she worked in the climate change and sustainable development department at a major consulting firm for 10 years before joining the Boralex team.

CSR, an essential business practice and risk management strategy

The Risk Management and CSR role was created in the fall of 2022, when Boralex unveiled a new management model to focus on risk exposure monitoring in the changing and increasingly complex energy environment. It demonstrates Boralex’s willingness to seize business opportunities with even more confidence and resilience, and will ensure the implementation of the overall CSR strategy that is fundamental to the Company and central to the 2025 Strategic Plan.

Boralex considers social responsibility to be an essential business practice in the context of the climate crisis and the major social issues shaping our times. Since CSR risks are intimately linked to the Company's overall risks, bringing CSR and risk management under the same function provides senior management with an overall vision, optimizes resources and the information chain, and enhances resilience across the Company.

