Baby Drinks Market Size, Growth Statistics, 2023 | Expected to Reach US$ 68.34 Billion by 2032 at a CAGR 8.2%

The rising adoption of baby drinks, growth in consumer purchase decisions including nutritional content, and safety standards is driving the market growth.

SANTA ROSA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Baby Drinks Market Share, Trends, Analysis and Forecasts, 2023-2032 presents extensive information on the latest trends, factors driving the market growth, potential opportunities, and challenges that may impact the industry's market dynamics. It offers a detailed examination of the different Types, Application, and competitive landscape.

The Global Baby Drinks Market was estimated to be US$ 31.25 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach US$ 68.34 Billion by 2032 at the CAGR of 8.2%.

Baby drinks, baby juices, and baby electrolyte drinks contain vitamins and supplements that augment the growth of infants. In spite of the fact that breastfeeding is prescribed for new-born babies, baby formula is used as an alternative that can be utilized because of its comparable nutritional content. There are many options for baby formula, including liquid, powder, and ready-to-eat forms.

๐ ๐š๐œ๐ญ๐จ๐ซ๐ฌ ๐๐ซ๐ข๐ฏ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐ ๐ซ๐จ๐ฐ๐ญ๐ก ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐†๐ฅ๐จ๐›๐š๐ฅ ๐๐š๐›๐ฒ ๐ƒ๐ซ๐ข๐ง๐ค๐ฌ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ

The market is driven by the globally rising adoption of baby beverages. There are many factors that influence the market, such as consumer purchase decisions including nutritional content, safety standards, and price. Manufacturers consider these factors while focusing on the nutritional value of their products.

Other reasons augmenting the growth of the sector include changing lifestyles of people, an increase in the number of experts in the baby care segment, rising disposable incomes, growing economies, and convenient online shopping platforms where products are available at a good value for customers. However, there are some restraints to the growth of the segment.

For example, baby drinks have a low market penetration rate, resulting in limited availability of the product in many areas. Additionally, people from rural populations may have lower incomes, which limits their ability to purchase such products.

๐’๐ž๐ ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐†๐ฅ๐จ๐›๐š๐ฅ ๐๐š๐›๐ฒ ๐ƒ๐ซ๐ข๐ง๐ค๐ฌ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ

On the basis of type, the market is categorized into bottled baby drinks, canned baby drinks, baby cereals, and others. Baby cereals have a significant share as they can be used for a longer period of time without getting damaged, whereas bottled and canned products are expected to grow at a much faster pace.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into < 6 months, 6-12 months, 12-36 months, and > 36 months. Products available in each segment have different contents based on the nutritional needs of the child. The nutritional contents vary for different age groups according to the requirements of infants.

By distribution channel, the market is categorized into hypermarkets/supermarkets, pharmacy/medical stores, conventional stores, online channels, and others. Online channels are poised to grow exceptionally in the forecasted period due to the advancing technology and increasing adoption of mobile devices and the Internet. With the increasing internet penetration in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, the market for baby products will penetrate into smaller cities.

Geographically, the Global Baby Drinks Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and South America. Asia Pacific dominated the market in 2022 and is expected to grow significantly in the forecasted period owing to the population of countries like India and China, where the economies are growing, leading to increased discretionary spending. Additionally, the changing lifestyles of people and increased awareness for such products contribute to the market growth.

North America is also a major player owing to the region housing developed countries like the U.S and Canada, where the standard of living is higher compared to other countries. Moreover, in developed countries, higher disposable income and easy availability of such products in the market further contribute to the market's growth. Europe is also a growing market for the Baby Drinks market.

Some of the key players in the sector include Nestle S.A, Heinz and Hain Celestial Group, Mead Johnson Nutrition Company, LLC, Abbott Laboratories, Danone, Campbell Soup Company, Sign store, and Arla Foods, among others.

๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐’๐ž๐ ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง

๐๐ฒ ๐“๐ฒ๐ฉ๐ž:

โ€ข Bottled Baby Drinks

โ€ข Canned Baby Drinks

โ€ข Baby Cereals

โ€ข Others

๐๐ฒ ๐€๐ฉ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐ข๐œ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง:

โ€ข < 6 Months

โ€ข 6- 12 Months

โ€ข 12- 36 Months

โ€ข > 36 Months

๐๐ฒ ๐ƒ๐ข๐ฌ๐ญ๐ซ๐ข๐›๐ฎ๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐‚๐ก๐š๐ง๐ง๐ž๐ฅ:

โ€ข Hypermarket/Supermarket

โ€ข Pharmacy / Medical stores

โ€ข Conventional stores

โ€ข Online channels

โ€ข Others

๐๐š๐ฌ๐ž๐ ๐จ๐ง ๐‘๐ž๐ ๐ข๐จ๐ง

โ€ข North America

> United States

> Canada

> Rest of North America

โ€ข Europe

> Germany

> United Kingdom

> Italy

> France

> Spain

> Rest of Europe

โ€ข Asia Pacific

> Japan

> India

> China

> Australia

> South Korea

> Rest of Asia Pacific

โ€ข Middle East & Africa

> UAE

> Saudi Arabia

> South Africa

> Rest of the Middle East & Africa

โ€ข South America

> Brazil

> Rest of South America

