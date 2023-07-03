After two decades of service in the ILO, Claude Akpokavie is retired. In this episode of Workers'Voices, Claude who is a former trade unionist and Senior Adviser of the ILO, shares his testimonies. He explains why he is passionate by the ILO and shares his views about the role of workers' organizations in advancing social justice for all.
Why Workers'Organizations remain important players to advance social justice?
