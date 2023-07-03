Floor Grinder Rental Market is Poised to Grow at a CAGR of 4.4% to Reach US$ 460.8 Million by 2033 | Fact.MR

In the U.S., an increasing number of construction and renovation activities in the country has led to a higher demand for tools and equipment such as floor grinders.

/EIN News/ -- Rockville, July 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the Floor Grinder Rental Market is projected to grow at a rate of 4.4% during the forecast period. By 2033, the market is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 460.8 million, rising from US$ 299.6 million in 2023. Floor grinders play a crucial role in preparing surfaces before the application of coatings, adhesives, or toppings.

Floor grinders efficiently remove old paint, glue, epoxy, and other contaminants, ensuring a clean and smooth surface for further treatment. Floor grinders equipped with diamond pads are widely used to achieve a glossy and reflective finish on concrete floors, particularly in commercial and industrial settings, to enhance aesthetics and improve light reflectivity.

Renting floor grinders offers valuable flexibility in terms of equipment selection and availability. Rental companies maintain a diverse range of floor grinder models, allowing users to choose the most suitable one for their specific needs. Furthermore, renting eliminates the burden of equipment maintenance and storage, as these aspects are taken care of by the rental company.

The increasing adoption of polished concrete floors in various sectors, such as retail, hospitality, and residential, is driving the demand for floor grinders. Contractors and individuals rely on these specialized tools to grind and smooth rough or uneven concrete surfaces, facilitating the installation of floor coverings and the repair of damaged concrete.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The US market for floor grinder rental is highly lucrative growing at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period

during the forecast period In 2018, the floor grinder rental market had a valuation of US$ 240.2 million

Historic growth of the German floor grinder rental market was 3.5% between 2018 to 2022

between 2018 to 2022 By floor type, the concrete is estimated to account for a market share of 34.5% in 2023

in 2023 Walk behind type is likely to grow at a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period creating an absolute $ opportunity of US$ 80.5 million

“Flexibility and Convenience Offered by Renting Floor Grinders is Likely to Drive Floor Grinder Rental Market” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Competitive Landscape

Floor grinder rental service providers are continuously adding the latest models to their rental fleet, enhancing their range of products to meet the different needs of customers. Rental companies provide training programs and technical assistance to help clients to improve overall customer pleasure and experience.

In order to boost brand recognition and draw in a larger consumer base, players use aggressive marketing strategies that make use of Internet platforms, trade exhibitions, and industry events.

Key Companies Profiled

Aggreko

Herc Rentals

Sunbelt Rentals

United Rentals

Battlefield Equipment Rentals

HSS Hire

McCann Industries

Arts Rental

Market Growth Stratagems

Prominent market players include Aggreko, Arts Rental, Battlefield Equipment Rentals, Herc Rentals, HSS Hire, McCann Industries, Sunbelt Rentals, and United Rentals.

A user-friendly website and online booking platform are also crucial for establishing a strong online presence. Customers browse available equipment, check for availability, and book rentals online. In addition to offering online payment alternatives, some service providers offer comprehensive details on equipment specifications, usage directions, and safety rules.

For rental service providers, it's critical to keep a fleet of floor grinders that is sturdy, dependable, and of the highest caliber. Rental service providers maintain and update their equipment on a regular basis to guarantee peak performance and client satisfaction.

Segmentation of Floor Grinder Rental Industry Research

By Floor Type: Marble & Limestone Concrete Granite Wood

By Grinder Type: Walk-behind Floor Grinder Ride-on Floor Grinder Edge Grinders

By Machine Configuration: Single Disc Tri & Quadruple Disc Others

By Application: Grinding & Polishing Removal Buffing

By End-User: Residential Commercial Industrial

By Region: North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania Middle East & Africa



More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the floor grinder rental market, presenting historical market data (2018–2022) and forecast statistics for the period of 2023–2033.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of the floor type (marble & limestone, concrete, and granite, wood), grinder type (walk-behind floor grinder, ride-on floor grinder, and edge grinders), machine configuration (single disc, tri & quadruple disc, others), application (grinding & polishing, removal, and buffing), end-user (residential, commercial, and industrial), across major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, and Oceania, Middle East & Africa).

