Artificial Intelligence in Medicine Market Expected to Reach $18,119 Mn by 2025 | CAGR 49.6%

Artificial Intelligence in Medicine Market Size 20205

Artificial intelligence in medicine market report entails a detailed quantitative analysis of the current market trends.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, July 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Artificial intelligence (AI) can be used for research studies and applications that support decision-based medical tasks using data-intensive computer-based solutions. For every drug that is launched in the market, the pharmaceutical industry spends on an average $2.7 billion, which amortizes the losses incurred from the aborted pipelines. Almost 90% of all drug programs that reach clinical trial stages are aborted. Thus, many large pharma and academic research institutions are focusing on use of AI to increase efficiencies and design better drugs.

𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 :

General Vision, Berg Health, Intel Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Welltok Inc., IBM Corporation, BioXcel Corporation, Nvidia Corporation, Enlitic Inc., Alphabet Inc. (Google Inc.)

𝐁𝐮𝐲 𝐍𝐨𝐰 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/2423134a865e10730e74d4acc2bad24e

The Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Medicine market can be segmented based on various factors. Here are some common segmentation approaches:

Technology: This segmentation focuses on the different AI technologies and tools used in medicine. It includes machine learning, deep learning, natural language processing (NLP), computer vision, and robotics. Each technology has unique applications in healthcare, such as disease diagnosis, medical imaging analysis, drug discovery, virtual assistants, and personalized medicine.

Application: This segmentation categorizes AI solutions based on their specific applications in medicine. It includes segments like medical imaging and diagnostics, drug discovery, electronic health records (EHR) management, patient monitoring and care, virtual assistants and chatbots, precision medicine, and genomics. Each application area has its own set of AI tools and algorithms tailored to address specific challenges.

End User: This segmentation focuses on the different users of AI in medicine. It includes segments like hospitals and clinics, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, research organizations, diagnostic laboratories, and healthcare providers. Each end user has specific requirements and use cases for AI, ranging from improving clinical workflows to enhancing research and development processes.

Geography: This segmentation divides the AI in Medicine market based on geographical regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. The adoption and development of AI technologies can vary across different regions due to factors like regulatory frameworks, healthcare infrastructure, and investment in research and development.

Deployment Mode: This segmentation categorizes AI solutions based on their deployment models. It includes on-premises solutions, cloud-based solutions, and hybrid models. Each deployment mode has its own advantages and considerations in terms of data privacy, scalability, accessibility, and cost.

Services: This segmentation focuses on the services associated with AI in medicine. It includes AI consulting, system integration and implementation, support and maintenance, and training and education. Services play a crucial role in helping healthcare organizations adopt and utilize AI technologies effectively.

𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/4749

𝐎𝐮𝐫 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐒𝐨𝐥𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐬 𝐘𝐨𝐮 𝐀𝐧𝐬𝐰𝐞𝐫 𝐭𝐨 𝐁𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐰 𝐌𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐝 𝐐𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:

• Which are the driving factors responsible for the growth of market?

• Which are the roadblock factors of this market?

• What are the new opportunities, by which market will grow in coming years?

• What are the trends of this market?

• Which are main factors responsible for new product launch?

• How big is the global & regional market in terms of revenue, sales and production?

• How far will the market grow in forecast period in terms of revenue, sales and production?

• Which region is dominating the global market and what are the market shares of each region in the overall market in 2023?

• How will each segment grow over the forecast period and how much revenue will these segments account for in 2030?

• Which region has more opportunities?

𝐀𝐕𝐄𝐍𝐔𝐄- 𝐀 𝐒𝐮𝐛𝐬𝐜𝐫𝐢𝐩𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧-𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐋𝐢𝐛𝐫𝐚𝐫𝐲 (𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐢𝐮𝐦 𝐨𝐧-𝐝𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐝, 𝐬𝐮𝐛𝐬𝐜𝐫𝐢𝐩𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧-𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐩𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐦𝐨𝐝𝐞𝐥) 𝐎𝐟𝐟𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐛𝐲 𝐀𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐞𝐝 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡:

AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get an online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.

𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐚𝐧 𝐚𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐭𝐨 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐥𝐢𝐛𝐫𝐚𝐫𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐚𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐲 𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐞 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝐚𝐧𝐲 𝐝𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐚𝐧𝐲𝐰𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐞. 𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐝𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐬, 𝐟𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐨𝐰 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐤: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐀𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐞𝐝 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of the domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.