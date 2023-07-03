Cooling Fabrics Market Is Booming So Rapidly | Carvico, Eurojersey, Pertex
The Latest Released Cooling Fabrics market study has evaluated the future growth potential of Cooling Fabrics market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The study includes market share analysis and profiles of players such as Polartec LLC (United States), Freudenberg Performance Materials (Germany), Schoeller Textil AG (Switzerland), Carvico S.p.A. (Italy), Eurojersey S.p.A. (Italy), Concept III Textiles International AG (Switzerland), Pertex (United Kingdom), Eurostick NV (Belgium), Tex-Ray Industrial Co., Ltd. (Taiwan), TenCate Fabrics (Netherlands)
According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Cooling Fabrics market to witness a CAGR of 9.30% during forecast period of 2023-2029. The market is segmented by Application (Sports Apparel, Protective Wearing, Lifestyle/Casual Apparel, Others) by Type (Synthetic Cooling Fabrics, Natural Cooling Fabrics) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA).
Definition:
Cooling Fabrics helps to stay cool and maintain comfortable body temperature during the physical performance and hot weather. These fabrics are one of the most breathable textiles providing sweat-wicking and temperature-balancing advantages in comparison to other cloths. The rising awareness about health & leisure-related activities is supplementing the market growth of cooling fabrics.
Market Trends:
• Increasing Use to Maintain Body Temperature in Developing Countries
Market Drivers:
• Growing Demand for Synthetic Fabric: "Synthetic fabrics are made using chemical synthesis by humans. These fabrics includes nylon, polyester, polyvinyl chloride (PVC) and rayon. It has several advantages such as durable, cost-efficient, stain-resistant, and easy to maintain due to which these fabrics demand is increasing."
• Increasing Demand for Sportswear and Protective Wear
Market Opportunities:
• Rising Demand From Medical and Defense Applications
• Increasing Research & Development in Cooling Fabrics
Revenue and Sales Estimation — Historical Revenue and sales volume are presented and further data is triangulated with top-down and bottom-up approaches to forecast complete market size and to estimate forecast numbers for key regions covered in the report along with classified and well-recognized Types and end-use industry.
SWOT Analysis on Cooling Fabrics Players
In addition to Market Share analysis of players, in-depth profiling, product/service, and business overview, the study also concentrates on BCG matrix, heat map analysis, FPNV positioning along with SWOT analysis to better correlate market competitiveness.
Demand from top-notch companies and government agencies is expected to rise as they seek more information on the latest scenario. Check the Demand Determinants section for more information.
Regulation Analysis
• Local System and Other Regulation: Regional variations in Laws for the use of Cooling Fabrics
• Regulation and its Implications
• Other Compliances
FIVE FORCES & PESTLE ANALYSIS:
In order to better understand market conditions five forces analysis is conducted that includes the Bargaining power of buyers, Bargaining power of suppliers, Threat of new entrants, Threat of substitutes, and Threat of rivalry.
• Political (Political policy and stability as well as trade, fiscal, and taxation policies)
• Economical (Interest rates, employment or unemployment rates, raw material costs, and foreign exchange rates)
• Social (Changing family demographics, education levels, cultural trends, attitude changes, and changes in lifestyles)
• Technological (Changes in digital or mobile technology, automation, research, and development)
• Legal (Employment legislation, consumer law, health, and safety, international as well as trade regulation and restrictions)
• Environmental (Climate, recycling procedures, carbon footprint, waste disposal, and sustainability)
Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:
• APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and the Rest of APAC; the Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)
• Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)
• North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)
• South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)
• MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)
