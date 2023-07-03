Thyroid Gland Disorder Treatment Market Facts, Future Scenarios, Growth and Analytical Insights 2025

Thyroid Gland Disorder Treatment Market Size 2025

Thyroid gland disorder market is estimated to reach $2,771 million at a CAGR of 3.8% from 2018 to 2025.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, July 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Thyroid gland disorder market was valued at $2,057 million in 2017, and is estimated to reach $2,771 million at a CAGR of 3.8% from 2018 to 2025. North America was the highest contributor to the thyroid gland disorder treatment market in 2017; however, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period. The thyroid gland produces hormones, which regulates the body metabolism. The abnormal release of thyroid hormones causes thyroid disorder. Thyroid hormone is necessary to regulate the heart rate, blood pressure, and body temperature. However, due to factors such as iodine deficiency, autoimmunity, and congenital hypothyroidism, one-third of the population is at the risk of having thyroid disease.

𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 :

Allergan Plc, RLC LABS, Inc, Lannett Company, Inc, Pfizer Inc, AbbVie Inc, Novartis AG, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Mylan N.V, Abbott Laboratories, Merck & Co. Inc

The Thyroid Gland Disorder Treatment Market can be segmented based on various factors. Here are some common segmentation approaches:

Type of Thyroid Disorder:

Hypothyroidism: This segment includes treatments for an underactive thyroid gland, where the thyroid does not produce enough thyroid hormones.

Hyperthyroidism: This segment includes treatments for an overactive thyroid gland, where the thyroid produces an excessive amount of thyroid hormones.

Thyroid Cancer: This segment includes treatments specific to thyroid cancer, such as surgery, radioactive iodine therapy, and targeted therapies.

Treatment Modality:

Medications: This segment includes medications such as levothyroxine (for hypothyroidism) or antithyroid drugs (for hyperthyroidism).

Radioactive Iodine Therapy: This segment includes treatments that use radioactive iodine to destroy thyroid cells in cases of hyperthyroidism or thyroid cancer.

Surgery: This segment includes surgical procedures such as thyroidectomy (partial or complete removal of the thyroid gland) for various thyroid disorders.

External Beam Radiation Therapy: This segment includes treatments using high-energy X-rays or protons to kill cancer cells in thyroid cancer cases.

Distribution Channel:

Hospital Pharmacies: This segment includes medications and treatments available through pharmacies in hospitals or medical centers.

Retail Pharmacies: This segment includes medications and treatments available through retail pharmacies, such as standalone pharmacies or pharmacy chains.

Online Pharmacies: This segment includes medications and treatments that can be purchased online and delivered to the patient's doorstep.

Geography:

North America: This segment includes the market in countries such as the United States and Canada.

Europe: This segment includes the market in countries such as Germany, France, the United Kingdom, etc.

Asia Pacific: This segment includes the market in countries such as China, India, Japan, etc.

Latin America: This segment includes the market in countries such as Brazil, Mexico, etc.

Middle East and Africa: This segment includes the market in countries such as Saudi Arabia, South Africa, etc.

𝐕𝐀𝐋𝐔𝐄 𝐏𝐑𝐎𝐏𝐎𝐒𝐈𝐓𝐈𝐎𝐍𝐒 𝐑𝐄𝐋𝐀𝐓𝐄𝐃 𝐓𝐎 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐑𝐄𝐏𝐎𝐑𝐓:

Powered with Complimentary Analyst Hours and Expert Interviews with Each Report

Comprehensive quantitative and qualitative insights at segment and sub-segment level

Covid 19 impact trends and perspective

Granular insights at global/regional/country level

Deep-rooted insights on market dynamics (drivers, restraints, opportunities) and business environment

Blanket coverage on competitive landscape

Winning imperatives

Exhaustive coverage on ‘Strategic Developments’ registered by leading players of the market

