Golf Equipment Market Driven by Increasing Popularity of Golf, Owing to its Promotion and Branding | Reports and Data

Rising promotion of golf through advertisements and movies are some key factors driving demand for gold equipment in the market.

The global golf equipment market size was significantly robust in 2021 and is expected to register a rapid revenue CAGR over the forecast period.” — Reports and Data

NEW YORK, U.S, UNITED STATE, July 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In 2021, the global golf equipment market size was robust and is anticipated to experience rapid revenue growth throughout the forecast period. This growth is driven by the increasing popularity of golf, which has been promoted and branded effectively. Golf is a sport that involves hitting a ball through a series of holes in minimum strokes using different clubs. Golf equipment includes golf balls, golf clubs, golf bags and accessories, golf apparel and footwear, and other devices.

Demand for golf equipment is being driven by the increasing exposure of millennials to international golf events, as well as the rising promotion of golf through advertisements and movies. However, the COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in the closure of manufacturing units and golf courses due to social distancing regulations, which is expected to impede revenue growth in the global golf equipment market throughout the forecast period.

Top Profiled Companies in the Global Golf Equipment Market Report:

• Nike, Inc.

• Wilson Sporting Goods

• Bridgestone Sports Co., Ltd

• TaylorMade Golf Company

• Roger Cleveland Golf Company

• Mizuno USA Inc.

• PING

• Cobra Golf

• Parsons Xtreme Golf, LLC

• Sumitomo Rubber Industries Ltd.

• Golf Galaxy

• Acushnet Company

• Callaway Golf Company

• Golfsmith International Holdings Inc.

• Amer Sports

• Dixon Golf, Inc.

• Fila Golf

Major Driving Factors of Golf Equipment Market

• Increasing Participation in Golf: The growing popularity and participation in golf globally have significantly contributed to the demand for golf equipment. As more people take up the sport, there is an increased need for golf clubs, balls, bags, apparel, and other accessories.

• Influence of Professional Golfers: The success and popularity of professional golfers, such as Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, and Jordan Spieth, have a considerable impact on the golf equipment market. Golfers tend to emulate their favorite professionals by using the same equipment they endorse, creating a strong demand for specific brands and products.

• Golf Tourism and Resort Development: Golf tourism and the development of golf resorts have contributed to the growth of the golf equipment market. Popular golfing destinations attract tourists and golf enthusiasts who may purchase or rent equipment during their trips, boosting sales and demand.

• Increasing Women's Participation: The rise in women's participation in golf has been a notable factor driving the golf equipment market. As the sport becomes more inclusive, manufacturers have responded by offering a wider range of golf equipment specifically designed for female golfers, including clubs, apparel, and accessories.

• Health and Wellness Trends: Golf is often considered a recreational activity that promotes physical fitness and mental well-being. As health and wellness trends continue to grow, more individuals are taking up golf as a means of exercise and relaxation, leading to increased demand for golf equipment.

Key Regional Markets Covered in the Report:

• North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Italy, U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

• Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific)

• Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

• Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Further market segmentation

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

• Golf Balls

• Golf Clubs

• Golf Shoes

• Golf Apparel

• Golf Bags

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

• Online Stores

• Specialty Stores

Key Takeaways of the Global Golf Equipment Market Report:

• A comprehensive overview of the global Golf Equipment industry.

• Accurate market projections in terms of market size, share, and volume.

• Thorough study of the global market dynamics, such as major market revenue growth drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, restraints, and future growth avenues.

• Deep-dive analysis of the upcoming market trends.

• Qualitative and quantitative analyses of the global Golf Equipment market.

• Elaborate study of the leading regional markets in the global Golf Equipment market.

• Complete overview of the market’s competitive landscape.

• Brief look at the company profiles and portfolios.

