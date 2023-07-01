Submit Release
Meeting with the Governor of the People's Government of Shaanxi Province

01/07/2023

On June 30, 2023, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov met with the Governor of the People's Government of Shaanxi Province of the People's Republic of China Zhao Gang, who arrived in Turkmenistan at the head of the provincial delegation to participate in the events on the opening of the city of Arkadag.

During the meeting, the parties updated the issues of Turkmen-Chinese cooperation, and exchanged views on further expanding ties on priority aspects of interaction.

R.Meredov stressed that at present, the comprehensive strategic partnership between Turkmenistan and China is developing dynamically in many areas, primarily in the political, diplomatic, trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres.

It was noted that a distinctive feature of the Turkmen-Chinese relations is that the two states actively maintain contacts at the level of Heads of State, during which a wide range of issues of development of mutually beneficial cooperation in various fields are discussed.

The parties noted the dynamic growth of bilateral trade. At the same time, the great potential of partnership aimed at the further implementation of bilateral economic relations is emphasized.

The sides expressed their opinion on the further development of cooperation in the energy sector, in the field of transport, communications, high technologies, agriculture, and trade. In addition, expansion and strengthening of cooperation in the field of education, science, sports, tourism, as well as in the field of cultural exchanges were identified as important areas of partnership.

